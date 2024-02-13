The newspaper has been taken down from the windows of the brand new Smoke and Mirrors restaurant, which is located in Old Portsmouth, as Caitlyn Odin and Jordan Thompson, get ready to make their debut as business owners. The site, which was formally Nell’s has been completely transformed into a trendy and aesthetic venue that will be dishing up a range fo fine cuisine that will not break the bank. Jordan will be working behind the scenes to deliver excellent food and he is hoping to combine all of his skills to offer tasty dishes. He was the former head chef for Marco Pierre White and has been trained in numerous types of cuisine including British, Italian and French. Caitlyn will be working the front of the house to see that all customers receive a high level of service and with the couple’s combined skillset, they are hoping to wow the city.

Jordan said: “It is tough to see so many places that aren't around anymore so it is nice to bring the culinary skill back to Portsmouth and showcase what I can do.” The restaurant will be opening its doors on Friday (February 16) and they said that the response from locals has already been mind-blowing. The venue will be a lounge by day, serving up breakfast, brunch and lunches, and by night, it will be transformed into an atmospheric restaurant perfect for a romantic date night.

Caitlyn said: "It is luxury, affordable dining - it is going to be nice dining but the price point isn't going to break the bank for anyone.”

The couple are both local to Portsmouth and it has been their dream to open up their own business an showcase what they can do – and people have been eagerly anticipating when they will be opening the doors. They have also had a lot of support from friends, family, neighbouring businesses and Jordan’s former employee, Marco Pierre White and his daughter Mirabelle Pierre White.

Mirabelle Pierre White said: "After working closely side by side with Jordan Thompson as my head chef, I know two things for certain. Jordan is a hard working, dedicated man that I’m certain will create something so unique and special at his new restaurant in his home town, Portsmouth.”

1 . New restaurant Smoke & Mirrors New restaurant Smoke & Mirrors is to open later this week on the High Street in Old Portsmouth. Pictured are owners Jordan Thompson and Caitlyn Odin. Monday 12th February 2024. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

