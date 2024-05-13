Richmond Motor Group, one of the UK’s largest independent motor retailers which represents Hyundai, MG, SKODA, Suzuki and Genesis in Hampshire, has opened a brand new site in Fitzherbert Road, Farlington.
The new 2,167 square metre facility marks a move by the company from its former site in Newgate Lane, Fareham and employs roughly 60 people. The showroom was launched with a VIP opening event on Thursday, May 9 attended by local customers and ‘VIPs’ including Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt.
Richmond founder and managing director Michael Nobes said: “This move marks the expansion of Richmond in the heart of our territory, Portsmouth. Uniting these businesses [Skoda, Suzuki, Hyundai and MG] in our own Motor park creates an incredible destination site for all motorists in Hampshire, providing the best choice of new car brands and a huge selection of used cars.”
A spokesperson added that the company’s ambition is for its Portsmouth site to be a “one stop shop” which customers can visit and browse the range while also enjoying its cafe facilities.
