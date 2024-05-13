Brand new Skoda and Suzuki car showroom opens in Farlington as Richmond Motor Group relocates to Portsmouth

By Joe Buncle
Published 13th May 2024, 14:00 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 14:11 BST
A brand new car showroom where customers can browse the latest Skoda and Suzuki models has opened in Portsmouth.

Richmond Motor Group, one of the UK’s largest independent motor retailers which represents Hyundai, MG, SKODA, Suzuki and Genesis in Hampshire, has opened a brand new site in Fitzherbert Road, Farlington.

The new 2,167 square metre facility marks a move by the company from its former site in Newgate Lane, Fareham and employs roughly 60 people. The showroom was launched with a VIP opening event on Thursday, May 9 attended by local customers and ‘VIPs’ including Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt.

Richmond founder and managing director Michael Nobes said: “This move marks the expansion of Richmond in the heart of our territory, Portsmouth. Uniting these businesses [Skoda, Suzuki, Hyundai and MG] in our own Motor park creates an incredible destination site for all motorists in Hampshire, providing the best choice of new car brands and a huge selection of used cars.”

A spokesperson added that the company’s ambition is for its Portsmouth site to be a “one stop shop” which customers can visit and browse the range while also enjoying its cafe facilities.

The SKODA and Suzuki showroom in Fitzherbert Road in Farlington, officially opened on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The SKODA and Suzuki showroom in Fitzherbert Road in Farlington, officially opened on Thursday, May 9, 2024.Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

The SKODA and Suzuki showroom in Fitzherbert Road in Farlington, officially opened on Thursday, May 9, 2024.Pictured is: (l-r) Alistair Lancaster, head of marketing and communications, Michael Nobes, founder and managing director, and Wayne Sims, dealer principal.Picture: Sarah Standing

The SKODA and Suzuki showroom in Fitzherbert Road in Farlington, officially opened on Thursday, May 9, 2024.Pictured is: (l-r) Alistair Lancaster, head of marketing and communications, Michael Nobes, founder and managing director, and Wayne Sims, dealer principal.Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

The SKODA and Suzuki showroom in Fitzherbert Road in Farlington, officially opened on Thursday, May 9, 2024.Picture: Sarah Standing

The SKODA and Suzuki showroom in Fitzherbert Road in Farlington, officially opened on Thursday, May 9, 2024.Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

The SKODA and Suzuki showroom in Fitzherbert Road in Farlington, officially opened on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (090524-2053)

The SKODA and Suzuki showroom in Fitzherbert Road in Farlington, officially opened on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (090524-2053) Photo: Sarah Standing

