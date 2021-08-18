Brymor Construction directors and the project management team behind the £55m development for Associated British Ports (ABP) were given a tour of the development as the first ships began to return.

The £85m-turnover firm is targeting more growth in the cruise and maritime sector following the success of the Horizon Cruise Terminal at Western Docks, Southampton.

Its vote of confidence in the industry came as the government lifted restrictions on international cruises after a 16-month break.

FIRST SIGHT: Brymor Construction directors with Horizon cruise terminal project managers. From left: From left to right: Contracts Manager Andy Mathews, Managing Surveyor Peter Swift, Chairman Stephen Morton, Group Managing Director Mark Dyer, Group HR Director Carmen Morton, Group Commercial Director Paul Downing and Group Pre-Construction Director Lewis Archibald.

Stephen Morton, chairman of 150-strong Brymor Construction, said: ‘Cruise was among the sectors worst hit by the pandemic so the long-awaited return of ships is truly encouraging.

‘Our visit was the first opportunity for many of our directors to see the world-class Horizon cruise terminal in operation alongside the many other developments we have worked upon at the port.

‘It was a proud moment, especially as a vessel was docked at the time, and gives us further faith in the sector’s ability to bounce back as well as our own ambitions to target growth in the cruise, ports and wider maritime sector.’

Brymor, based at Denmead, has completed more than 10 projects at the port of Southampton but the Horizon terminal is its largest to date.

The development – with an iconic wave shaped roof – is leading the way in the next generation of world-class cruise terminals.

Its sustainable features include 2,000 roof-mounted solar panels and shore power connectivity allowing ships to ‘plug in’ while alongside.

According to cruise industry statistics, the sector was worth an annual £10bn to the British economy and supported 88,000 jobs pre-pandemic.

Mr Morton founded Brymor with wife Jan in 1987. The company provided design and construction services to ABP as main contractor for the Horizon terminal.

Brymor is a collaborative and flexible business with a seamless approach from conception to completion, with the focus on innovative solutions, quality, safety and transparency.

It operates in a wide range of sectors, including education, healthcare, hotel and leisure, façade rectification, infrastructure, commercial and industrial, defence, heritage, housing and retail.