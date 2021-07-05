Landlords across the city say that the atmosphere in their pubs has been ‘fantastic’ as England supporters celebrate the Three Lions’ wins.

Rodney Watson, landlord of The Southsea Village in Palmerston Road, said: ‘The Euros have definitely been good for business, it’s lifted the spirits of all our customers.

‘The atmosphere’s been really good during the games.’

Celebrations at full-time. Fans watch England v Ukraine in the quarter finals of Euro 2020, in The Kings pub, Albert Road, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030721-22)

Many pubs were fully booked out on Saturday as England beat the Ukraine in the quarter finals.

Paul Stephens, manager of The Old Customs House in Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘Saturday was great, fantastic, really good atmosphere.

‘We have limited tables that you can view the screens from and these were fully booked, but some customers booked tables even though they didn’t have good views of the screen, watching the game on iPads and phones.

‘I was quite surprised at how many people came along just to absorb the atmosphere.

‘Lots of pints were enjoyed that night, and lots of food before the game.’

Pints were flowing at a number of pubs where the football was showing as fans turned out in droves to support their team.

Sean Muns, landlord of The Kings in Albert Road, said: ‘We were busy and packed on Saturday - things have got better throughout the tournament.

‘Lots of smiles, lots of drinks, lots of celebrations.

‘For the last two games, we’ve opened up our second floor venue so we’ve had two floors for people to come in. It’s been really successful.’

Football fans have also been welcomed at The Baffins.

Scott Donnelly, general manager of the Tangier Road pub, said: ‘The atmosphere on Saturday was great - four goals were scored!

‘We’ve been fully booked for each of the games, although people have been capped due to the restrictions.’

Matt Jaffe, deputy manager of Brewhouse and Kitchen Southsea in Southsea Terrace, said: ‘We haven’t really stopped since we’ve been open. It’s been busy, our tables have been full in front of the bar and in front of the TV.

‘England getting through to the semi-finals hasn’t happened in 25 years - the year and a half it’s been, people are looking to let their hair down and soak up the atmosphere.’

