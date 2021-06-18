STR Group Picture: Habibur Rahman (010219-)

More than 150 applications were received to this year’s awards, which seek to honour businesses in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas across 15 different catgeories.

The judges were due to make their decisions this week, and winners will be announced at the event, which takes place at Portsmouth Guildhall on July 8.

Short-listed businesses have been looking forward to the event with excitement.

Terence Carvalho, general manager at Becketts Southsea, who is shortlisted in the Entrepreneur of the Year category said: ‘I’m really honoured.’

George Purnell, who runs Koop+Kraft in Cowplain, shortlisted in the Retail, Leisure and Tourism Business of the Year category, said: ‘I’m proud and overjoyed. The awards are something I’ve followed closely over the years and after the incredibly challenging past 12 months we’ve just had, to be put on the shortlist is amazing.’

Jennifer Sanchez, founder of Dimples and Daisies Photography who is shortlisted in the Employer of the Year category said: ‘I’ve made it a priority to look after my team as much as I can throughout the pandemic, so to be recognised for that is really rewarding.’

Hope Mckellar, founder of Hope Mckellar PR, who is shortlisted in the Young Entrepreneur of the Year category said: ‘Being shortlisted for an award is a feat in itself, but making the shortlist in my first year of business feels amazing.’

Digital marketing firm Hewitt Matthews, formerly DigitalDinos, has been short-listed for Small Business of the Year. Founder Reece Matthews said: 'It's a real honour to be included amongst so many innovative companies.'

Pat Smith, from lead sponsor the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘Colleagues from across the university have been involved with the judging process and the feedback I have received has been full of admiration and parise for each category.’

Small Business of the Year

Sponsored by Solent LEP

Copello Global

Hewitt Matthews, formerly Digital Dinos

Just Ears

Katie Bakes

Pellings Business Solutions

Vibe

Pro Pods

SC Vital Fitness

Ruby Funeral

Solent Shoes

Pastry Corner

Willows Insurance

Medium Business of the Year

Sponsored by Citrus IT Support

DTW Ceramics UK

Nexa Properties

M12 Solutions

Excell Metal Spinning

Diamond Cut Refinishing

Smooth Accounting

Large Business of the Year

Sponsored by Portsmouth City Council

Aerial Direct

BAE Systems

Barnbrook Systems

Carrington West

Citrus FM

Coffee Cup Portsmouth

Hi-Technology Group

In Home Care

Portico Shipping

Portsmouth International Port

Portsmouth Water

Transalis

Start Up Business of the Year

BabyB Store

Just Glass

Kerdos International

Liberty HR

lmsukmedia

Marble Talent Group

Mystery Guides

Oltco Portsmouth

International Business of the Year

Sponsored by Giant Leap

Barnbrook Systems

Innovative Physics

Portsmouth International Port

Talib Consultancy

Paraffin

Leisure, Retail & Tourism Business of the Year

Sponsored by The Guildhall Trust

Mystery Guides

Portsmouth Business Crime Reduction Partnership (PBCRP)

Koop+Kraft

BabyB Store

The Sally Port Inn

Portsmouth Sofar sounds

The Queens Hotel Portsmouth

Westlands Farm Shop

Exciting Escapes

Sustainable Business of the Year

Sponsored by Portsmouth Water

Gunwharf Quays

Westlands Farm Shop

Tweedy Clothing Ltd.

Black Rose Barber Collective.

The GHS Group

Portsmouth International Port

R Reflections

Smartlouvre

Employer of the Year

Sponsored by HSDC

Carrington West

Coffee Cup

Copello Global

CSG

Fair Ways

In Home Care

Dimples and Daisies

Vibe Financial

Company CSR Initiative of the Year

Sponsored by BAE Systems

Fair Ways

Portsmouth Water

NTL Biologica

Nexa Properties

Incendo

Signs Express Portsmouth

The Queens Hotel Portsmouth

Boozy Bakers

Entrepreneur of the Year

Daryn Brewer, Pro Pods

Luke Mead, LMS Group

Jamie Gray, Nexa Properties

Jeri Williams, Smooth Accounting

Sara Caine, The Willows Insurance Services

Terence Carvalho, Becketts Southsea

Jane Barry, Liberty HR Recruitment

Holly and Jo Bylett, Soul Sisters Lash Sanctuary

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Sponsored by University of Portsmouth

Josh Robinson, lmsukmedia

Rebecca Mabbett, R Reflections

Hope Mckellar, Hope Mckellar PR

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

Sponsored by Portsmouth College

Aurora Way, Dimples and Daisies

Georgina Curd, Leesland CofE Junior School

Ian Shaw, Reassure Life

Jennifer Brown, ASC Royal Albert Day Care Centre

Joseph Ashman, Safran Group

Keeron Cole, Pall

Lorna Wilson, Trosnant Federation of Schools

Matthew Haskett, Apollo Fire Detectors

Sam Walker, Trumpf

Tamara Bowles, Portsmouth Aviation

Training Programme of the Year

Citrus FM

Fair Ways

Vespasian Security

Vuzion UK

Carrington West

Masterclass Academy

Soul Sisters Lash Sanctuary

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sponsored by University of Portsmouth

Chosen by the judges

Overall Business of the Year

Sponsored by Verisona Law