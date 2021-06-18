Short-listed businesses have been looking forward to the event with excitement.
Terence Carvalho, general manager at Becketts Southsea, who is shortlisted in the Entrepreneur of the Year category said: ‘I’m really honoured.’
George Purnell, who runs Koop+Kraft in Cowplain, shortlisted in the Retail, Leisure and Tourism Business of the Year category, said: ‘I’m proud and overjoyed. The awards are something I’ve followed closely over the years and after the incredibly challenging past 12 months we’ve just had, to be put on the shortlist is amazing.’
Jennifer Sanchez, founder of Dimples and Daisies Photography who is shortlisted in the Employer of the Year category said: ‘I’ve made it a priority to look after my team as much as I can throughout the pandemic, so to be recognised for that is really rewarding.’
Hope Mckellar, founder of Hope Mckellar PR, who is shortlisted in the Young Entrepreneur of the Year category said: ‘Being shortlisted for an award is a feat in itself, but making the shortlist in my first year of business feels amazing.’
Digital marketing firm Hewitt Matthews, formerly DigitalDinos, has been short-listed for Small Business of the Year. Founder Reece Matthews said: 'It's a real honour to be included amongst so many innovative companies.'
Pat Smith, from lead sponsor the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘Colleagues from across the university have been involved with the judging process and the feedback I have received has been full of admiration and parise for each category.’
For the full shortlist go to portsmouth.co.uk
Small Business of the Year
Sponsored by Solent LEP
Copello Global
Hewitt Matthews, formerly Digital Dinos
Just Ears
Katie Bakes
Pellings Business Solutions
Vibe
Pro Pods
SC Vital Fitness
Ruby Funeral
Solent Shoes
Pastry Corner
Willows Insurance
Medium Business of the Year
Sponsored by Citrus IT Support
DTW Ceramics UK
Nexa Properties
M12 Solutions
Excell Metal Spinning
Diamond Cut Refinishing
Smooth Accounting
Large Business of the Year
Sponsored by Portsmouth City Council
Aerial Direct
BAE Systems
Barnbrook Systems
Carrington West
Citrus FM
Coffee Cup Portsmouth
Hi-Technology Group
In Home Care
Portico Shipping
Portsmouth International Port
Portsmouth Water
Transalis
Start Up Business of the Year
BabyB Store
Just Glass
Kerdos International
Liberty HR
lmsukmedia
Marble Talent Group
Mystery Guides
Oltco Portsmouth
International Business of the Year
Sponsored by Giant Leap
Barnbrook Systems
Innovative Physics
Portsmouth International Port
Talib Consultancy
Paraffin
Leisure, Retail & Tourism Business of the Year
Sponsored by The Guildhall Trust
Mystery Guides
Portsmouth Business Crime Reduction Partnership (PBCRP)
Koop+Kraft
BabyB Store
The Sally Port Inn
Portsmouth Sofar sounds
The Queens Hotel Portsmouth
Westlands Farm Shop
Exciting Escapes
Sustainable Business of the Year
Sponsored by Portsmouth Water
Gunwharf Quays
Westlands Farm Shop
Tweedy Clothing Ltd.
Black Rose Barber Collective.
The GHS Group
Portsmouth International Port
R Reflections
Smartlouvre
Employer of the Year
Sponsored by HSDC
Carrington West
Coffee Cup
Copello Global
CSG
Fair Ways
In Home Care
Dimples and Daisies
Vibe Financial
Company CSR Initiative of the Year
Sponsored by BAE Systems
Fair Ways
Portsmouth Water
NTL Biologica
Nexa Properties
Incendo
Signs Express Portsmouth
The Queens Hotel Portsmouth
Boozy Bakers
Entrepreneur of the Year
Daryn Brewer, Pro Pods
Luke Mead, LMS Group
Jamie Gray, Nexa Properties
Jeri Williams, Smooth Accounting
Sara Caine, The Willows Insurance Services
Terence Carvalho, Becketts Southsea
Jane Barry, Liberty HR Recruitment
Holly and Jo Bylett, Soul Sisters Lash Sanctuary
Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Sponsored by University of Portsmouth
Josh Robinson, lmsukmedia
Rebecca Mabbett, R Reflections
Hope Mckellar, Hope Mckellar PR
Apprentice/Trainee of the Year
Sponsored by Portsmouth College
Aurora Way, Dimples and Daisies
Georgina Curd, Leesland CofE Junior School
Ian Shaw, Reassure Life
Jennifer Brown, ASC Royal Albert Day Care Centre
Joseph Ashman, Safran Group
Keeron Cole, Pall
Lorna Wilson, Trosnant Federation of Schools
Matthew Haskett, Apollo Fire Detectors
Sam Walker, Trumpf
Tamara Bowles, Portsmouth Aviation
Training Programme of the Year
Citrus FM
Fair Ways
Vespasian Security
Vuzion UK
Carrington West
Masterclass Academy
Soul Sisters Lash Sanctuary
Lifetime Achievement Award
Sponsored by University of Portsmouth
Chosen by the judges
Overall Business of the Year
Sponsored by Verisona Law
Chosen by the judges from the winners of the other categories