Business Excellence Awards 2021: Pride in Portsmouth as firms make the cut as shortlist revealed

Due to the pandemic, The News Business Excellence Awards, which usually takes place in February, was postponed until July 8 so that attendees would be able to collect their awards in person.
Now, after months of waiting, the shortlist has been revealed – and the firms that have made the cut will be hoping to celebrate their success at the grand ceremony set to take place at the Portsmouth Guildhall.
Tickets will be strictly limited, to adhere to social distancing guidelines, but the event will also be live streamed for the first time in its 19 year history so that nobody will miss out.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Winners from the The News, Portsmouth Business Excellence Awards 2020 with (right) Mark Waldron, editor of The News, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (210220-8562)
Honours will be handed out across 15 different categories – from apprentices up to lifetime achievements, from start up businesses to large.
Pat Smith, from lead sponsor University of Portsmouth, sad: ‘Since the announcement, in December 2020, that we would be the headline sponsors of The News’ Business Excellence Awards, the country has been through another national lockdown.
‘Businesses of all sizes and sectors have had to continue to adapt, with many employees working from home and a shift to online meetings and events.
News Business Excellence Awards 2021
‘Despite these challenges, I have been encouraged by the interest and number of entries we have received across all the award categories and I have been delighted to be able to connect with the various category sponsors.
‘Those that have reached the shortlist should be proud of their achievement; it is going to be tough for the judges to choose their winner.