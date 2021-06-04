Business Excellence Awards 2021: Pride in Portsmouth as firms make the cut as shortlist revealed

Due to the pandemic, The News Business Excellence Awards, which usually takes place in February, was postponed until July 8 so that attendees would be able to collect their awards in person.

Now, after months of waiting, the shortlist has been revealed – and the firms that have made the cut will be hoping to celebrate their success at the grand ceremony set to take place at the Portsmouth Guildhall.

Tickets will be strictly limited, to adhere to social distancing guidelines, but the event will also be live streamed for the first time in its 19 year history so that nobody will miss out.

Honours will be handed out across 15 different categories – from apprentices up to lifetime achievements, from start up businesses to large.

Pat Smith, from lead sponsor University of Portsmouth, sad: ‘Since the announcement, in December 2020, that we would be the headline sponsors of The News’ Business Excellence Awards, the country has been through another national lockdown.

‘Businesses of all sizes and sectors have had to continue to adapt, with many employees working from home and a shift to online meetings and events.

‘Despite these challenges, I have been encouraged by the interest and number of entries we have received across all the award categories and I have been delighted to be able to connect with the various category sponsors.

‘Those that have reached the shortlist should be proud of their achievement; it is going to be tough for the judges to choose their winner.

‘I am excited to find out on July 8 who has won and to celebrate with all of them, as we shine a light on the best businesses in the Portsmouth region.’

More than 150 applications were received - and a panel of expert judges will start their selection process next week.

Tickets will go on sale from June 7, with more details to follow, so that numbers can meet a Covid-safe criteria.

For more information go to portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk

Small Business of the Year

Sponsored by Solent LEP

*Copello Global

*Digital Dinos

*Just Ears

*Katie Bakes

*Pellings Business Solutions

*Vibe

*Pro Pods

*SC Vital Fitness

*Ruby Funeral

*Solent Shoes

*Pastry Corner

*Willows Insurance

Medium Business of the Year

Sponsored by Citrus IT Support

*DTW Ceramics UK

*Nexa Properties

*M12 Solutions

*Excell Metal Spinning

*Diamond Cut Refinishing

*Smooth Accounting

Large Business of the Year

Sponsored by Portsmouth City Council

*Aerial Direct

*BAE Systems

*Barnbrook Systems

*Carrington West

*Citrus FM

*Coffee Cup Portsmouth

*Hi-Technology Group

*In Home Care

*Portico Shipping

*Portsmouth International Port

*Portsmouth Water

*Transalis

Start Up Business of the Year

*BabyB Store

*Just Glass

*Kerdos International

*Liberty HR

*lmsukmedia

*Marble Talent Group

*Mystery Guides

*Oltco Portsmouth

International Business of the Year

Sponsored by Giant Leap

*Barnbrook Systems

*Innovative Physics

*Portsmouth International Port

*Talib Consultancy

*Paraffin

Leisure, Retail & Tourism Business of the Year

Sponsored by The Guildhall Trust

*Mystery Guides

*Portsmouth Business Crime Reduction Partnership (PBCRP)

*Koop+Kraft

*BabyB Store

*The Sally Port Inn

*Portsmouth Sofar sounds

*The Queens Hotel Portsmouth

*Westlands Farm Shop

*Exciting Escapes

Sustainable Business of the Year

Sponsored by Portsmouth Water

*Gunwharf Quays

*Westlands Farm Shop

*Tweedy Clothing

*Black Rose Barber Collective

*The GHS Group

*Portsmouth International Port

*R Reflections

*Smartlouvre

Employer of the Year

Sponsored by HSDC

*Carrington West

*Coffee Cup

*Copello Global

*CSG

*Fair Ways

*In Home Care

*Liberty Photography

*Vibe Financial

Company CSR Initiative of the Year

Sponsored by BAE Systems

*Fair Ways

*Portsmouth Water

*NTL Biologica

*Nexa Properties

*Incendo

*Signs Express Portsmouth

*The Queens Hotel Portsmouth

*Boozy Bakers

Entrepreneur of the Year

*Daryn Brewer, Pro Pods

*Luke Mead, LMS Group

*Jamie Gray, Nexa Properties

*Jeri Williams, Smooth Accounting

*Sara Caine, The Willows Insurance Services

*Terence Carvalho, Becketts Southsea

*Jane Barry, Liberty HR Recruitment

*Holly and Jo Bylett, Soul Sisters Lash Sanctuary

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Sponsored by University of Portsmouth

*Josh Robinson, lmsukmedia

*Rebecca Mabbett, R Reflections

*Hope Mckellar, Hope Mckellar PR

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

Sponsored by Portsmouth College

*Aurora Way, Liberty Photography

*Georgina Curd, Leesland CofE Junior School

*Ian Shaw, Reassure Life

*Jennifer Brown, ASC Royal Albert Day Care Centre

*Joseph Ashman, Safran Group

*Keeron Cole, Pall

*Lorna Wilson, Trosnant Federation of Schools

*Matthew Haskett, Apollo Fire Detectors

*Sam Walker, Trumpf

*Tamara Bowles, Portsmouth Aviation

Training Programme of the Year

*Citrus FM

*Fair Ways

*Vespasian Security

*Vuzion UK

*Carrington West

*Masterclass Academy

*Soul Sisters Lash Sanctuary

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sponsored by University of Portsmouth

*Chosen by the judges

Overall Business if the Year

Sponsored by Verisona Law

*Chosen by the judges from the winners of the other categories

