Business Excellence Awards 2021: Firm steps up to offer engraving services for sought-after trophies

Worldwide press focused on the prime minister as he visited HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth to see the Carrier Strike Group.

But there in full view was David MacAskill’s number one selling product - an embroidered jacket that features a crest of a ship, regiment or unit.

David has worked with the Royal Navy to produce branded clothing and merchandise that will be taken all around the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave MacAskill runs A1 Print Services and they have donated their services to engrave The News' Business Excellence Awards trophies. Dave is pictured at Lakeside, North Harbour Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240521-14)

David said he is proud to be working with different ships and departments of the Royal Navy and on this occasion, nothing bigger than a first worldwide deployment.

And he said that he was delighted to be involved with The News Business Excellence Awards as they highlight the good work done by businesses across the city and the surrounding areas.

He said: ‘Given the opportunity, I made a proposal to The News Business Excellence Awards’ team and said that I would be proud to be a contributor to another great event as it highlights the roles that individuals and businesses have made in these tough times.

News Business Excellence Awards 2021 logo

‘In many guises a1printservices puts itself out as a small local company that has the capacity to print, embroider and engrave any item, whether it’s a business card, a banner, a keepsake for a special occasion or even something more elaborate as a leaving gift, individual, corporate or military.

‘Much of it I do myself, but I am backed up by a close-knit support group to make sure of consistently high quality and on time.

‘It’s not always been plain sailing (excuse the pun).

‘Just this February I wondered where my business would be post Covid lockdown.

a1printservices.co.uk

‘I looked at my skillset to meet the needs of others but thanks to a long-term working relationship and network, I have been exceptionally privileged to have the support of the Royal Navy.

‘I have been able to work with and support local artists, community groups and charities and I am always looking to build relationships for others to benefit from.’

David will be engraving the names of the winners on to the trophies that will be handed out at The News’ Business Excellence Awards, which take place on July 8 at Portsmouth Guildhall.

Applications for the awards have closed and they are being assessed by a panel of expert judges, and the winners will be revealed on the night at a gala dinner.

The event will be live streamed, and a limited number of tickets will be available to buy, with details being sent to those who qualify.

For more go to portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk/

Or for more on a1printservices, go to a1printservices.co.uk/

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron