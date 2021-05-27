Anjana Gadgil BBC SouthToday

The talented news reporter, who works for BBC South Today, has spoken of her pride at taking on the job presenting the biggest and most prestigious business awards in her home city.

Anjana will take the podium at the grand ceremony, which takes place on July 8 at Portsmouth Guildhall when short-listed entrants from 15 categories will find out if they have won an honour.

Anjana said: ‘I've been to award ceremonies at the Guildhall when I was at school, but this is my first experience of handing them out. It's a huge honour to be asked to present these prestigious awards - not least as it it's the first live event of 2021 to be held at the Guildhall.

News Business Excellence Awards 2021

‘I always love being back in Portsmouth, it's such a great city with so much going on and I’m proud to call myself a Pompey girl.’

Born and bred in Portsmouth, Anjana went to Portsmouth High School and then Havant College before studying Mandarin and History at School of Oriental and African Studies in London.

She spent time in China before deciding on a career in journalism.

The News, Portsmouth Business Excellence Awards took place on Friday, February 21, at Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Sarah Standing (210220-8339)

Her first work experience was on the sports desk of The News in 2002.

She went on to work at The Guardian and The Times before moving into broadcast journalism at Sky Sports News and then the BBC.

She moved back to Hampshire with her young family in 2016 to join South Today where she works as a presenter and reporter.

She said the best bit of her job is travelling around the south of England, exploring the countryside and meeting interesting people.

University of Portsmouth logo. Lead sponsor of The News Business Excellence Awards.

Outside of work, Anjana plays tennis and football and is a keen runner.

Editor of The News Mar k Waldron said he was delighted to have Anjana presenting the accolades.

He said: ‘Excitement is building ahead of this event and I am sure Anjana will make it one to remember.

‘We received more than 150 entries this year and the judges are busy working out who will make the cut.

‘It looks all set to be the best year yet.’