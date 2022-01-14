Business Excellence Awards 2022: 20th Portsmouth awards are launched - get your entries in!

Craig Gordon and Michael Frisby of Vuzion UK with editor of The News Mark Waldron at the Business Excellence Awards 2021

The annual awards, which are free to enter and recognise the best in business in the region, are now open for entries.

This year there are 15 categories to choose from – and as well as entrants, we’re looking for businesses to step forward as sponsors for the categories to help ensure the awards go ahead in style.

Winners will be announced on April 29 at a gala black tie dinner and ceremony to be held at Portsmouth Guildhall - the highlight of the business year in the city.

The event will also be live streamed, allowing people to watch from home and meaning the awards reach a much bigger audience.

Editor of The News Mark Waldron said: ‘This year marks the 20th in which we will have celebrated the excellent businesses and business leaders in our community and so I look forward with even more excitement to this year’s ceremony.

‘I would encourage any business with a success story to tell to enter the awards. I will enjoy reading your submission and - possibly - sharing and enjoying that success with you on April 29.’

We’re delighted to confirm that headline sponsor this year is the University of Portsmouth Business School.

Guests at The News Business Excellence Awards 2021 at Portsmouth Guildhall

Peter Hooley, Director of Business Development, Business Services and Research Office, Faculty of Business and Law, said: ‘Portsmouth Business School is delighted to sponsor The News Business Excellence Awards in 2022.‘In this 30th year of the University and the 20th anniversary of the awards, there is much to celebrate despite the challenges of the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.

‘I am often asked why we sponsor awards and support initiatives in the community. The answer is that it is great for us as a community to celebrate all that is great about business and to recognise the great innovation and community successes that stem from our businesses.’

The awards night will be hosted by Portsmouth-born BBC South Today news presenter Anjana Gadgil. She said: ‘Hosting the Business Excellence Awards at the Guildhall in 2021 was a real privilege.

‘I loved meeting all the talented, enterprising people who were nominated for the awards and I can’t wait to be back there again.’

The News Business Excellence Awards 2022 are now open for entries

Special guest speaker will be Paralympic gold medallist and University of Portsmouth graduate Lauren Steadman, who received an MBE in the New Year Honours.

Cross-section of businesses will be recognised by prestigious awards

The News is proud to launch the 2022 Business Excellence Awards.

The awards will recognise a cross-section of businesses and the vital role they play in the success of the region.

The prestigious awards ceremony will take place on April 29 at Portsmouth Guildhall and will be attended by more than 300 guests, as well as being live-streamed.

Category sponsorship packages are available at £2,750 plus VAT and include tickets. E-mail [email protected] for details.

Tickets are £80 plus VAT for the three-course black tie dinner and are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/portsmouth-news-business-excellence-awards-2022-tickets-245714427467For more information and to enter the awards, please go to portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk or e-mail Linda Pritchard on [email protected]

Business Excellence Awards 2022

Headline sponsor: University of Portsmouth Business School

CATEGORIES

Citrus IT Support is sponsoring Medium Business of the Year

Small Business of the Year

Medium Business of the Year – sponsored by Citrus IT Support

Large Business of the Year

Young Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School

Start-up Business of the Year

International Business of the Year

Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Company of the Year

Employer of the Year – sponsored by HSDC

Creative/Cultural/Visitor Business of the Year – sponsored by Portsmouth City Council

Retail & Leisure Business of the Year

Training Programme of the Year

Company CSR Initiative of the Year – sponsored by BAE Systems

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year - sponsored by Empire Digital

Sustainable Business of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award – sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School

Overall Business of the Year

HSDC is sponsoring Employer of the Year