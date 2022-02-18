The News Business Excellence Awards are a 'fantastic' way to celebrate city firms' success, says culture boss

Cllr Ben Dowling, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development

Portsmouth City Council is sponsoring the new Creative/Cultural/Visitor Business of the Year category this year and Cllr Ben Dowling, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development, explained: ‘The city council has been a sponsor of the awards since 2017 because to be championing the very best of our amazing businesses in the city is fantastic.

‘This year we wanted to sponsor a new award to honour our brilliant creative and cultural businesses in our city.‘Now in their 20th year, The News Business Excellence Awards have raised the profile of many of our businesses, which has supported their growth and development and subsequently made Portsmouth a great place to invest, learn, live, work and visit.

He added: ‘The cultural, creative, digital and visitor economy is the largest employer in Portsmouth, supporting in excess of 12,000 jobs. The creative industries have also seen the largest growth in employment of all sectors over the past decade.

‘We want to continue our work to support Portsmouth’s culturally-led regeneration in order to make Portsmouth the best place in the UK for businesses to start, grow and relocate.’

The News Business Excellence awards, which are free to enter, are open for nominations until February 28.

There are 15 categories to choose from - and we’re particularly looking for entries for:

Advanced Manufacturing Company of the Year

Creative/Cultural/Visitor Business of the Year

International Business of the Year

Retail & Leisure Business of the Year

Sustainable Business of the Year

Training Programme of the Year

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Winners will be announced on April 29 at a gala black tie dinner and ceremony to be held at Portsmouth Guildhall - the highlight of the business year in the city. The event will also be live streamed.

Headline sponsor this year is the University of Portsmouth Business School, while other sponsors already signed up include Portsmouth City Council, BAE Systems, HSDC and Citrus IT Support.

They are now joined by Lockheed Martin, which is sponsoring the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year category, and GetSet Solent, which is sponsoring Start-up Business of the Year.

The awards night will be hosted by Portsmouth-born BBC South Today news presenter Anjana Gadgil.

Cross-section of businesses will be recognised by prestigious awards

The News is proud to stage the 2022 Business Excellence Awards.

The awards will recognise a cross-section of businesses and the vital role they play in the success of the region.

The prestigious awards ceremony will take place on April 29 at Portsmouth Guildhall and will be attended by more than 300 guests, as well as being live-streamed.

Category sponsorship packages are available at £2,750 plus VAT and include tickets. E-mail [email protected] for details.

Tickets are £80 plus VAT for the three-course black tie dinner and are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/portsmouth-news-business-excellence-awards-2022-tickets-245714427467

For more information and to enter the awards, please go to portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk or e-mail Linda Pritchard on [email protected]

Headline sponsor: University of Portsmouth Business School

CATEGORIES

Small Business of the Year

Medium Business of the Year (sponsored by Citrus IT Support)

Large Business of the Year

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School)

Start-up Business of the Year (sponsored by GetSet Solent)

International Business of the Year

Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Company of the Year

Employer of the Year (sponsored by HSDC)

Creative/Cultural/Visitor Business of the Year (sponsored by Portsmouth City Council)

Retail & Leisure Business of the Year

Training Programme of the Year

Company CSR Initiative of the Year (sponsored by BAE Systems)

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Lockheed Martin)

Entrepreneur of the Year

Sustainable Business of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School)

Overall Business of the Year

