Business Excellence Awards sponsor GetSet Solent delighted to be championing new companies

Jack Wells of Mystery Guides, winners of Start-up Business of the Year in the 2021 News Business Excellence Awards

Charlotte Howden, senior marketing & events advisor for GetSet Solent, said: ‘Championing new, ambitious businesses looking to grow in the Solent region is at the heart of our programme’s mission and ethos – we’re always excited to be involved in recognising talented business owners.

‘We wanted to acknowledge those companies who have excelled at growing their businesses in the past two years during such unprecedented times.

GetSet Solent is a business support programme delivering specialist, fully-funded access to finance and marketing support to help businesses with the potential and ambition to grow,

Charlotte Howden from GetSet Solent, sponsor of Start-Up Business of the Year

Charlotte added: ‘Portsmouth has an incredible aptitude for creating communities and the business community in this region is proof of that.

‘Supporting businesses through growth grants, 1:1 peer support and specialist workshops in marketing, finance and business growth, GetSet Solent gets to experience first-hand how innovative and ambitious local businesspeople are.’

Once the awards shortlists are finalised, a special core panel of judges will then deliberate over who will be named winners in each category.

They will also decide who will be named Overall Business of the Year, a special award where only the category winners are eligible.

University of Portsmouth Business School is headline sponsor

Then there is the Lifetime Achievement award, presented to someone adjudged to have made a significant contribution to the Portsmouth area’s business community.

Winners will be announced on April 29 at a prestigious gala black tie dinner and ceremony to be held at Portsmouth Guildhall – the highlight of the business year in the city.

The event will also be live streamed.

This year is an extra- special one for several reasons.

Citrus IT Support is sponsoring Medium Business of the Year

It’s the 20th year of the awards, plus it’s the 30th anniversary of the University of Portsmouth — the university’s Business School is headline sponsor.

We’re also delighted to be returning to a normal event format after two years of being affected by Covid restrictions.

Other sponsors include Portsmouth City Council, BAE Systems, HSDC, Citrus IT Support, Lockheed Martin, Solent LEP and Aerial Direct.

The awards will be hosted by Portsmouth-born BBC South Today news presenter Anjana Gadgil.

HSDC is sponsoring Employer of the Year

Special guest speaker will be Paralympic gold medallist and University of Portsmouth graduate Lauren Steadman MBE.

Cross-section of businesses will be recognised by prestigious awards

The News is proud to stage the 2022 Business Excellence Awards.

The awards will recognise a cross-section of businesses and the vital role they play in the success of the region.

The prestigious awards ceremony will take place on April 29 at Portsmouth Guildhall and will be attended by more than 300 guests, as well as being live-streamed.

Category sponsorship packages are available at £2,750 plus VAT and include tickets. E-mail [email protected] for details.

Portsmouth City Council is sponsoring Creative/Cultural/Visitor Business of the Year

Tickets are £80 plus VAT for the three-course black tie dinner and are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/portsmouth-news-business-excellence-awards-2022-tickets-245714427467.

For more information, please go to portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk or e-mail Linda Pritchard on [email protected]

THE AWARDS

Headline sponsor: University of Portsmouth Business School

THE CATEGORIES

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Aerial Direct)

Medium Business of the Year (sponsored by Citrus IT Support)

Large Business of the Year

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School)

Start-up Business of the Year (sponsored by GetSet Solent)

International Business of the Year

Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Company of the YearEmployer of the Year (sponsored by HSDC)

Creative/Cultural/Visitor Business of the Year (sponsored by Portsmouth City Council)

Retail & Leisure Business of the Year

Training Programme of the Year

Company CSR Initiative of the Year (sponsored by BAE Systems)

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Lockheed Martin)

Entrepreneur of the Year

Sustainable Business of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School)

Overall Business of the Year (sponsored by Solent LEP)

BAE Systems is sponsoring Company CSR Initiative of the Year

GetSet Solent is sponsoring Start-up Business of the Year

Lockheed Martin is sponsoring Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

Aerial Direct is sponsoring Small Business of the Year

Solent LEP is sponsoring Overall Business of the Year