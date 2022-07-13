Business executives offered safari rehab help in Africa

Expert counsel is essential to a successful recovery

Interacting with elephants, horse riding and mountain biking now runs alongside counselling and traditional therapies at the luxury White River Manor.

White River Manor bosses here outline warning signs and explained how high-ranking executives can tell when a habit has crossed the line into dependency.

Gaining an understanding of substance dependence among executives

The time and energy needed to make a change in behaviour is one area where addiction differs significantly from mere habit. Minimal time, energy, and focus are needed to change behaviours.

Dependency, on the other hand, requires a long-term approach to manage physical symptoms like withdrawal and the emotional gap between the body and behaviour.

A chief executive officer is one of the very last people you would expect to struggle with dependency. They are successful, typically wealthy, and they live a lifestyle that the majority of people can only imagine having.

However, none of these factors will protect individuals from the destructive effects of becoming addicted to certain habits. In reality, the qualities that make CEOs successful may, in rare cases, also lead to the emergence of substance abuse and other ongoing issues, and because of their wealth and positions, many of them are able to conceal a growing addiction for a longer period of time than people who have fewer means.

Recognise the warning symptoms of dependence

There are a number of essential qualities that are necessary for success in executive positions. Sadly, many of these characteristics can also play a role in the development and maintenance of an addiction. If any of the following resonates with you and makes you wonder whether your habits are becoming dependent, it is time to seek professional help.

Ask yourself the following to determine whether your habit is becoming a dependency:

*Is the way you have been behaving having any negative effect on you or others?

*Do you routinely expose yourself to danger?

*Do you suffer from withdrawal symptoms like worry or tension when you stop for any period of time?

*Have you attempted to conceal your habit, or have you tried to quit on your own many times without success?

If you replied "yes" to any of the questions above, there is a strong possibility that your habit might be a dependency.

A habit is a routine that someone has formed by being exposed to the same stimulus over and over again. As a result, the person's behaviour changes, either consciously or unconsciously, in response to the stimulus.

Does the below ring true to some extent?

The drive for excellence

Many leaders at the top of companies strive for brilliance and have lofty standards for themselves and their teams. They are notoriously devoted to any task or endeavour they have at hand.

If they stay on top of all the little details that make their company tick, they could feel more confident in their ability to steer it into the future. However, it is frequently a means for people to release negative emotions and avoid dealing with other aspects of their life, such as personal relationships.

Thus, we might say that this is a type of avoidance behaviour that may resort to substances if they have not developed good coping mechanisms for these emotions.

Suppressed insecurity

Executives who feel the need to shield themselves from insecurities may also adopt a public persona not in line with their authentic self. The vibe they give off is one of positivity, energy, and confidence when, in fact, they have lost touch with their own feelings and instincts. This carefully crafted image might help them reach their goals, but it could also make it harder for them to make real, caring connections with other people. If they are unable to express their emotions of loneliness and isolation, they may seek solace in substance abuse.

Trauma experienced earlier in life

Even the most accomplished adults may be negatively impacted by the hardships they faced as children. Some of the most influential people in business may have had to overcome obstacles in their own lives before they could achieve success. Achievement is often sought with the expectation that it will fill a hole in one's life that began in childhood; nevertheless, most individuals are disappointed to discover that this is not the case. Some people might try to fill the void by getting into bad habits.

Expert counsel is essential to a successful recovery

Executives in the UK who are struggling with substance abuse or co-dependency often show extraordinary motivation to recover once they set their minds to it.

White River Manor (WRM) luxury rehab in South Africa offers United Kingdom executives the ideal opportunity to live a life of fulfilment and independence by combining the most advanced therapy practices with the highest possible standards of addiction treatment.

Visiting WRM to recuperate and heal has several advantages

The beautiful town of White River in the South African province of Mpumalanga is home to this world-class rehabilitation facility. WRM is situated in a picture-perfect setting, on the grounds of a luxurious resort.

WRM is conveniently located near the Kruger National Park. Guests can enjoy a variety of thrilling outdoor activities, and the resort's 5-star spa has all the amenities of a high-end hotel without the hefty price tag.

High-quality treatment provided by a team of experts in their respective fields

WRM's cutting-edge treatment methods give UK executives the best chance of getting better and having a successful future. Their professional multi-disciplinary team and compassionate staff are all working toward the same goal: restoring your physical, mental, and spiritual health.

A haven of seclusion, only the most discerning guests and luxurious lodgings

Your time spent at WRM in Mpumalanga will be one for the books. There are large, individually decorated residences inside a garden that has been around for over a century. This site has a number of high-end facilities, and it also provides free wi-fi, which will allow you to maintain contact with your friends, family, and place of business.

Each client receives exclusive, bespoke care

The highly trained members of the interdisciplinary team will offer you a wide range of treatment alternatives as part of the individualized program.

When collaborating with the staff at WRM, you can expect to be treated with the highest respect and decency. If you are in need of private or executive treatment for substance abuse or other mental health issues, this facility is among the finest in the world.