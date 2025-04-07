Business graduates celebrate opportunity to network, thrive and gain expert insights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Solent Business Accelerator programme has helped businesses in the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth, and Southampton grow and succeed through intensive support, expert-led workshops, and valuable networking opportunities.

This fully funded programme was run by the Solent Growth Partnership, an organisation dedicated to boosting economic development and skills in the region. It was designed to help businesses with untapped growth potential by providing strategic advice from industry experts.

In early 2025, businesses took part in practical workshops on essential business growth topics, gaining insights from experts and making valuable connections with other entrepreneurs in their local area.

Jodie Anthony, Head of Marketing, Fundraising and Commercial Partnerships at Pompey in the Community, praised the programme.

Bill Reed receiving his Solent Business Accelerator certificate

She said: “I wanted to take part in the Solent Business Accelerator programme to help maximise Pompey in the Community's unrestricted income through corporate partnerships and the commercial opportunities available with our new John Jenkins Stadium.

“The workshops were a good mix of theory explaining why we should approach things in a particular way, but we were also given the opportunity to discuss and learn from other organisations in the room and given the tools to create an action plan to implement the things we've learnt.

“I've now developed a proposal to help improve customer retention and look at what good onboarding looks like, but also it gave me the opportunity to refocus on what type of brand we are.

“Some of the benefits have been being able to present information to the senior leadership team in a way that demonstrates impact and why we should approach things in a particular way, like why it's important to understand our Value Proposition and Brand Position.

Jodie Anthony from Pompey in the Community who has praised the Solent Business Accelerator programme

“I would absolutely advise others to take part in the Solent Growth Partnership's courses and workshops. Although we had attendees from a range of different industries, sectors and sizes, I feel everyone was able to adapt the information for their purpose and support each other with ideas.”

Bill Reed from NarrativeWorx in Portsmouth, said: “My experience with the Solent Growth Partnership (sic) has been very positive. By participating in the Solent Business Accelerator, I’ve gained many insights that I can apply to the business.

“I’ve also met some great business leaders in the area. Thank you for welcoming NarrativeWorx into the group.”

To celebrate the achievements of the programme’s graduates, certificates were distributed amongst the learners in Portsmouth, Southampton and on the Isle of Wight. Each graduate received a professional headshot for their business portfolio and social media promotion by Solent Growth Partnership.

Solent Business Accelerator participants and course facilitators celebrate the programme (left to right: Rob Kruppa, Menzies; Bill Reed from NarrativeWorx; Kelly Jordan Charmaine of Southsea; Daniel Ruttle from Places to Be; Maz Garside from Solent Growth Partnership)

Rachael Randall, Chair of the Solent Growth Partnership Business Board, said:“We are thrilled that so many participants in the Solent Growth Accelerator had a positive outcome from their experience in the workshop sessions, fostering strong professional relationships and a valuable knowledge exchange. They are now using their new-found skills to enhance their businesses and for their own personal career development.

“Solent Growth Partnership is dedicated to supporting businesses and individuals across the region, and we offer a variety of courses for unemployed and underemployed individuals, self-employed professionals, and business owners seeking tailored support.”

For more information and updates, follow Solent Growth Partnership on social media or visit: https://solentgrowthpartnership.co.uk/