The Raise Your Hand, Raise Your Profits Tour will bring speakers, business owners, marketers and coaches from across the region together at the Macdonald Botley Park Hotel on Thursday, November 3.

Between 6pm and 9.30pm, attendees will enjoy a series of talks and networking opportunities.

The event is held once a year in several locations globally, but hasn’t been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Award-winning author of digital sales and marketing book They Ask You Answer, Marcus Sheridan.

It will aim to help people improve their marketing and sales by giving them tools and techniques to increase revenue and grow the business.

Among the list of speakers is number-one business coach and ActionCOACH founder, Brad Sugars, as well as award-winning author of digital sales and marketing book They Ask You Answer, Marcus Sheridan.

Steve Mullins is the director of the Portsmouth and Chichester ActionCOACH – the umbrella company that is behind the event.

Steve, whose office is based in Havant, said: ‘We’re so thrilled for the event to be back up and running again after two years. It’s an enormously valuable event for everyone who comes along, whether they’re a coach, a business owner or a senior marketer.

‘People will undoubtedly be able to take away something valuable from the night that they can put into practice in their own marketing efforts and it’ll be a chance for people to connect with likeminded people and gain some new connections that will also help them grow.’