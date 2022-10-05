The scheme, focused mainly around increasing the efficiency of the Portsmouth Road restaurant's drive-thru service, is recommended for approval ahead of the Wednesday (October 12) meeting of the council's planning committee.

Under the submitted plans, McDonald's would extend the building by 32m2, reducing the size of the indoor seating area in favour of a third 'fast forward' window allowing people to overtake other customers whose orders are taking longer.

A Portsmouth McDonald's has revealed expansion plans - but neighbours aren't happy Picture: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

The fast food chain said the work would reduce the number of cars queueing for food, but objectors living in neighbouring Donaldson Road have warned it would only increase its customer numbers; exacerbating noise problems.

'It will cause increased traffic to the site, causing inconvenience to local residents trying to access homes on the estate,' Gillian Evans said. 'This will also increase the noise coming from the site, with increased footfall and vehicular access.'

Kevin Morley said the council should refuse planning permission on the basis that it would encourage greater car usage at a time when it is trying to promote the opposite.

McDonald's in Portsmouth Road, Cosham Picture: Google

'Trying to increase the number of cars through the drive thru lane will only add to the amount of air pollution we have to suffer from car engines running,' he said. 'The pollution levels in the area now are high, this will just make matters worse.'

But a report by planning officers published for members of the planning committee backs the fast food chain's position.

'While the concerns around the effect on the nearby houses through increased levels of usage...are noted, this scheme is not considered likely to result in a perceivable material increase in intensity of use,' it says.

'In fact, through the installation of features to allow customers to pass each other instead of waiting for longer and the improved facilities, it is likely that customers will spend less time at the site and there is more likely to be a positive impact.'