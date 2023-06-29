Poppy’s Beauty Boutique, located in 2 Wellington Way, will be opening on July 1 from 9am and the owners said they are excited for their new venture.

Poppy, 20, Harriet, 27, and Laura Youldon have taken over the site and it has been transformed into a luxury venue ready for customers to receive high quality treatments.

Poppy's Beauty Boutique will be opening in Waterlooville this weekend.

Poppy has been working in the industry for the past couple of years and opening her own salon has always been a dream of hers – and this prompted the trio to do something about it.

The salon will be offering a range of treatments including acrylic and gel nails, facials, brows, a range of eyelash extensions, waxing and much more.

Harriet said: ‘My youngest sister Poppy is the one who started off in the beauty industry, she is currently working in a salon where she rents a room. Myself and my mum are new to it all and we have both qualified in a few different treatments.

‘My sister has always wanted to open up her own salon and then we decided that we wanted to go into it together.

‘I’m nervous but very excited to do something new, we are just trying to get everything done at the moment – when we first got into the property to view it, it was just a shell but the people who were building them back up revamped it and then when we got in, we decorated it how we wanted.’

The girls are looking forward to their new adventure which they will embark on together and they are hoping to become qualified in more treatments in the future.

