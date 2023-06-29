News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Marwell Zoo welcomes endangered red panda which arrived from Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire today

Marwell Zoo has welcomed a fluffy addition today – and it has already stolen the hearts of everyone at the park.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 17:03 BST

Tashi, an endangered red panda, is settling into his new home at Marwell Zoo after arriving from Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire today.

The cub’s father, Nam Pang, died a month before Tashi was born and his parents, Nam Peng and Tilly, were part of an international breeding programme and had been together for four years without success.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keepers at the wildlife park were thrilled when Tilly started exhibiting nesting behaviours after Nam Pang and the little cub emerged shortly afterwards.

Marwell is thrilled to announce the arrival of a fluffy new addition who has already stolen the hearts of people around the world. Tashi, an endangered red panda, is settling into his new home at Marwell Zoo after arriving from Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire today. Picture: Paradise Wildlife ParkMarwell is thrilled to announce the arrival of a fluffy new addition who has already stolen the hearts of people around the world. Tashi, an endangered red panda, is settling into his new home at Marwell Zoo after arriving from Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire today. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park
Marwell is thrilled to announce the arrival of a fluffy new addition who has already stolen the hearts of people around the world. Tashi, an endangered red panda, is settling into his new home at Marwell Zoo after arriving from Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire today. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park
Most Popular

The tiny cub was nicknamed Little Red by keepers before being given his official name and news of his ‘miracle arrival’ made international headlines.

SEE ALSO: Marwell Zoo reduces ticket price for students and seniors - how to book

Tashi is Nepalese for ‘good luck’ or ‘good fortune’ and the name was chosen by a public vote which raised funds for red panda conservation.

The youngster, known for his cheeky antics, even has his own fanbase and has played an important role in raising awareness for the species.

Marwell is thrilled to announce the arrival of a fluffy new addition who has already stolen the hearts of people around the world. Tashi, an endangered red panda, is settling into his new home at Marwell Zoo after arriving from Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire today.Marwell is thrilled to announce the arrival of a fluffy new addition who has already stolen the hearts of people around the world. Tashi, an endangered red panda, is settling into his new home at Marwell Zoo after arriving from Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire today.
Marwell is thrilled to announce the arrival of a fluffy new addition who has already stolen the hearts of people around the world. Tashi, an endangered red panda, is settling into his new home at Marwell Zoo after arriving from Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire today.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amy Denny, Animal Team Leader, said: ‘We are beyond excited to welcome Tashi to Marwell. The primates and small mammals team have been working hard to get his habitat ready for him and we can’t wait to get to know him.

‘Red pandas have always been a very special part of the Marwell family and we are thrilled to have the species back for guests to enjoy and learn about.

‘We will be keeping everyone updated with how Tashi settles into his new home but be sure to come and visit him during his feeding time.’

Click here for tickets.

Related topics:Hertfordshire