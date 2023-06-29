Marwell Zoo welcomes endangered red panda which arrived from Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire today
Tashi, an endangered red panda, is settling into his new home at Marwell Zoo after arriving from Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire today.
The cub’s father, Nam Pang, died a month before Tashi was born and his parents, Nam Peng and Tilly, were part of an international breeding programme and had been together for four years without success.
Keepers at the wildlife park were thrilled when Tilly started exhibiting nesting behaviours after Nam Pang and the little cub emerged shortly afterwards.
The tiny cub was nicknamed Little Red by keepers before being given his official name and news of his ‘miracle arrival’ made international headlines.
Tashi is Nepalese for ‘good luck’ or ‘good fortune’ and the name was chosen by a public vote which raised funds for red panda conservation.
The youngster, known for his cheeky antics, even has his own fanbase and has played an important role in raising awareness for the species.
Amy Denny, Animal Team Leader, said: ‘We are beyond excited to welcome Tashi to Marwell. The primates and small mammals team have been working hard to get his habitat ready for him and we can’t wait to get to know him.
‘Red pandas have always been a very special part of the Marwell family and we are thrilled to have the species back for guests to enjoy and learn about.
‘We will be keeping everyone updated with how Tashi settles into his new home but be sure to come and visit him during his feeding time.’