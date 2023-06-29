The cub’s father, Nam Pang, died a month before Tashi was born and his parents, Nam Peng and Tilly, were part of an international breeding programme and had been together for four years without success.

Marwell is thrilled to announce the arrival of a fluffy new addition who has already stolen the hearts of people around the world. Tashi, an endangered red panda, is settling into his new home at Marwell Zoo after arriving from Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire today. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

The tiny cub was nicknamed Little Red by keepers before being given his official name and news of his ‘miracle arrival’ made international headlines.

The youngster, known for his cheeky antics, even has his own fanbase and has played an important role in raising awareness for the species.

Amy Denny, Animal Team Leader, said: ‘We are beyond excited to welcome Tashi to Marwell. The primates and small mammals team have been working hard to get his habitat ready for him and we can’t wait to get to know him.

‘Red pandas have always been a very special part of the Marwell family and we are thrilled to have the species back for guests to enjoy and learn about.