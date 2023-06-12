1 . Chantelle Originals, Southsea

Chantelle Originals on Elm Grove, Southsea, closed at the beginning of June after its owner Jane McLean decided it is time to retire after almost 40 years. The news brought about a surge of nostalgia for those who have had one of its dresses over the years, remembering ‘If it has not got a bell, it is not a Chantelle’ Photo: -