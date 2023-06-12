The city has had to face some tremendous losses when it comes to businesses in the area closing down.
From La Boulangerie, based in Portchester, which was a family run business that operated for decades to newer faces inclusing Trent’s Bike Shack and Restaurant 27, which will be closing in August, there has been a number of closures already this year.
Here are 12 businesses that have either already closed this year or are due to in the coming months:
1. Chantelle Originals, Southsea
Chantelle Originals on Elm Grove, Southsea, closed at the beginning of June after its owner Jane McLean decided it is time to retire after almost 40 years. The news brought about a surge of nostalgia for those who have had one of its dresses over the years, remembering 'If it has not got a bell, it is not a Chantelle'
2. Fallen Acorn Brewing Co, Gosport
Fallen Acorn Brewing Co went into voluntary liquidation because of a continual series of crises that has forced them to make the decision.
3. Beer Muskateer
The Beer Musketeer, Albert Road, Southsea, announced its closure due to the strain from the cost of living crisis.
4. Feed Cafe, 7 The Hard, Portsmouth
Feed Cafe, 7 The Hard, Portsmouth, suddenly closed down overnight in April with no word of warning that they would not be reopening from the previous shift.