16 businesses that have opened up this year in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Drayton and Lee-on-the-Solent

Portsmouth and the surrounding areas have welcomed a range of brand new businesses this year.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th May 2023, 13:15 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 13:15 BST

There has been a number of businesses which have thrust their doors open this year. From a new taproom in Lee-on-the-Solent to a chicken shop in Fratton and a taxi firm in Gosport, the area has seen a plethora of types of businesses open up.

Here are 16 businesses that have opened up this year:

The area has welcomed a range of new businesses this year.

1. New businesses across our area

The area has welcomed a range of new businesses this year. Photo: Portsmouth News

Taproom owners Ken Norish and Chris Clark opened their new Lee-on-the-Solent business on April 7

2. Taproom

Taproom owners Ken Norish and Chris Clark opened their new Lee-on-the-Solent business on April 7 Photo: Mike Cooter

My Amazing Little Learner opened its doors on March 11, welcoming children from the local community to try out its variety of fun learning tools. Owner Michelle Duffy at her shop opening

3. My Amazing Little Learner

My Amazing Little Learner opened its doors on March 11, welcoming children from the local community to try out its variety of fun learning tools. Owner Michelle Duffy at her shop opening Photo: Alex Shute

Peter Exton & Melanie Humphreys opened Little Bay Eatery on March 11 in Waterlooville Precinct

4. Little Bay Eatery

Peter Exton & Melanie Humphreys opened Little Bay Eatery on March 11 in Waterlooville Precinct Photo: Alex Shute

