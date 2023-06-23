News you can trust since 1877
Butlin's Bognor Regis plans to spend £15m on a new activity centre

Butlin’s is planning on spending millions of pounds on a new indoor activity centre.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 13:55 BST

Playxperience wlll open at the Bognor Regis resort next year.

The new £15m space will host a range of cutting-edge experiences and the immersive indoor hub will offer guests staying at the West Sussex resort more entertainment.

Designed with both family and Big Weekender guests in mind, the new space will be set over two floors and it will span approximately 50,000sq ft.

Butlins Bognor Regis is planning on spending £15m on a new investment - PLAYXPERIENCE.Butlins Bognor Regis is planning on spending £15m on a new investment - PLAYXPERIENCE.
Butlins Bognor Regis is planning on spending £15m on a new investment - PLAYXPERIENCE.
The space will be opening in autumn 2024 and Playxperiencewill feature a number of new activities including escape rooms which will give guests the chance to escape from different worlds, Digi Darts which will feature autoscoring boards and laser tag.

Jon Hendry Pickup, CEO at Butlin’s said: ‘We are super excited to be bringing Playxperience to our Bognor Regis resort in 2024. This fantastic indoor space will be perfect for both our family guests and friends who join us on adult only Big Weekenders throughout the year.

‘We’re working with some of the very best in the industry to bring an incredible activity centre to Butlin’s. As the Home of Entertainment, we’re continually looking to create unforgettable experiences for our guests.’

Other experiences include TechPutt, a batting cage which is powered by AI technology where players will be able to compete in baseball, tennis, lacrosse, or cricket, shuffleboard, Glow Pong and a games arena.

Playxperience is the latest development following the opening of Butlin’s Skypark which opened in Skegness earlier this year.

