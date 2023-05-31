News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

Butlin's Bognor Regis: £3m Skyline Eats food destination opens - how to visit and book tickets

An new food destination has opened in Butlin’s Bognor Regis this week.
By Connor Gormley
Published 30th May 2023, 15:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:15 BST

The £3m project brings five different dining destinations under one roof and has created 30 jobs.

Among the five destinations are two eateries new to the resort chain – which also welcomes day visitors – with many families from the Portsmouth area among those who often visit. These are sandwich shop Subway, and pan-Asian fast food joint Chopstix. They join long-time venues Burger King and Costa Coffee, as well as home-built brand Scoop – a dessert parlour specialising in ice cream and handmade Belgian liege waffles, as well as a range of other sweet treats.

ALSO READ: 13 activities to keep the whole family entertained this May half term

Placing an order at ChoptixPlacing an order at Choptix
Placing an order at Choptix
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘The investment into Skyline Eats has allowed us to create more jobs and gives our guests even more choice when eating on resort with great-tasting, quality products. Whether it’s a meal, snack or drink, Skyline Eats offers variety any time throughout the day on both our family breaks and adult-only Big Weekenders,’ Nikki Ratcliffe, resort manager at Butlin’s Bognor Regis said.

She added that the opening of Skyline Eats has been met with a great deal of enthusiasm and excitement from visitors: ‘When we opened our guests were all asking “what’s going to be there? What’s going to be there?” They were really excited abut what we have to offer.

‘It’s important to us to give our guests a sense of choice. I think that’s really important, and this new set-up allows us to do just that.’

Chopstix is a particular feather in the Skyline Eats’ cap, since it is the only branch of the restaurant chain in Sussex, and the 100th of its kind across the UK – meaning it’s something of a milestone both for Butlin’s and the pan-Asian food brand itself.

Inside the new Skyline EatsInside the new Skyline Eats
Inside the new Skyline Eats
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘This is the first time we’ve explored a family holiday destination,’ explained director and co-founder Sam Elia. ‘Traditionally, we’re in high street and shopping centres. People seem to be receiving us with so much excitement and enthusiasm here. It’s really encouraging. There are plenty of places out there to get burgers and sandwiches and things like that. This offers people something a little bit different.’

A Butlin’s Bognor Regis day pass includes unlimited fairground rides where guests can enjoy a variety of rides. There’s also an indoor soft play area, outdoor playgrounds and arcades to enjoy. All day visitors have access to Splash Waterworld and will be allocated a swim time upon arrival. Prices vary. To find out more and book your trip, visit www.butlins.com

ALSO READ: Live at the Bandstand event in Portsmouth in pictures - dates and locations for 2023

Skyline EatsSkyline Eats
Skyline Eats
Skyline EatsSkyline Eats
Skyline Eats
Inside the new Skyline EatsInside the new Skyline Eats
Inside the new Skyline Eats
Related topics:Bognor RegisPortsmouthSubwayBurger KingCosta Coffee