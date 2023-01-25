The Portsmouth grassroots campaign group said that Aquind has ‘picked a fight with the wrong city’ following a recent high court decision to revisit the interconnector project.

In a statement, co-founders Viola Langley and Paula Savage question the ‘suitability’ of Aquind to manage a national infrastructure project.

'Let's Stop Aquind' are redoubling their efforts to combat the interconnector programme. Pictured is a walking protest against Aquind pictured starting at the Fort Cumberland car park in Eastney, on July 4, 2021. Picture: Sam Stephenson

They added the company’s ‘funding, ownership, lack of experience and conduct’ regarding political donations all raise questions of ‘credibility and trust’.

The group said they will continue to demand a ‘transparent inquiry’ into the ‘relationship between Aquind Limited and the Conservative Party’.

Aquind Limited, which is part-owned by former oil tycoon Viktor Fedotov, has donated at least £430,000 to the Tory Party and MPs, and Alexander Temerko, who is listed as a director of the company, has given more than £730,000.

The statement reads: ‘This proposal should be stopped once and for all, lifting the threat to our precious green spaces, marine and shoreline wildlife habitats and the chaos to the city that would ensue.

Local activist and 'Stop Aquind' co-founder Paula Savage. Picture: Mike Cooter (121122)

‘We thank Portsmouth City Council, Stephen Morgan MP and Penny Mordaunt MP for their recent statements in response to the judgement, which demonstrate the unanimous opposition across the city to this damaging scheme.

‘We wish to reiterate that this proposal will not result in cheaper electricity for British consumers, as Aquind has been given an exemption from pricing regulation in order to maximise their profits.

‘We note that French politicians firmly reject the proposals at both the national and local level, and we hail the work of our sister campaign “Non A Aquind” in co-ordinating the broad opposition to the project in France.

‘It is now nearly two and half years since the inception of the group and much longer since the original plans were made. The European energy market and British government policy have changed radically since then. Government policy is now to develop sustainable energy sources within the UK, to improve our energy resilience rather than relying on imports.

