Carpenter Box invests in future talent with record 27 new trainee appointments

Leading Hampshire and Sussex accountancy firm Carpenter Box has welcomed a record 27 new trainee accountants, tax and business advisers over the past 12 months, with 12 joining in September.

This brings the total number of trainees at the firm to 57, more than 20% of its 270-strong workforce.

The new starters are based across Carpenter Box’s offices in Worthing, Gatwick, Brighton, Chichester and Portsmouth, joining a range of specialist teams including Audit, Tax, Business Services, Outsourced Finance and StarBox, the firm’s dedicated service for digital entrepreneurs and content creators.

The latest trainees to join Carpenter Box.

Carpenter Box Managing Partner, Alan Edwards, who began his own career as a trainee at the firm, commented: “Investing in emerging talent is central to our long-term success. We’re proud that over a fifth of our people are trainees, and we’re committed to giving them the very best start in their careers. Our training provision has earned ‘Approved Employer’ and ‘Platinum’ status, and we will continue to build on this as we support the next generation of accountants, tax and business advisers.”

Carpenter Box offers a range of professional qualification pathways, including the ACA, ACCA, CIMA and CTA, reflecting the diverse career ambitions of its trainees. The firm also runs annual open evenings to connect with future recruits and showcase the opportunities available across its offices.

Carpenter Box is hosting its next Trainee Scheme Open Evening on Tuesday 11th November 2025 for anyone interested in exploring a career within finance. To register visit https://www.carpenterbox.com/event/trainee-scheme-open-evening.