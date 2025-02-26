Carswell Gould appoints marine PR and communications expert to drive strategic growth

Award-winning integrated marketing agency Carswell Gould is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jamie Moran as its PR and Communications Director.

South Coast-based Jamie brings more than 20 years of expertise, spanning PR, strategic planning, marketing, advertising, and events, within sectors such as marine, maritime, manufacturing, automotive and FMCG retail.

From overseeing large-scale internal communications campaigns and conferences for brands such as Southern Co-operatives and Suzuki ATV, through to leading on pan-European PR, product launches, content generation and media engagement for Suzuki Marine, Jamie brings a wealth of experience in building long-term relationships with clients and media alike.

His appointment is set to deliver fresh energy and strategic vision to help Carswell Gould and its clients achieve even greater success. Jamie Moran said: “I am passionate about helping clients tell their stories and engage with their target audiences through effective PR and communication.

“I love turning marketing challenges into new opportunities and I am excited to drive impactful new PR campaigns for our clients and to augment Carswell Gould’s reputation for excellence in this space nationally and internationally.”

Gareth Miller, Managing Director of Carswell Gould, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jamie to the Carswell Gould team. His wealth of experience and dynamic approach to marketing communications make him the ideal person to lead and enhance our PR offering.

Jamie’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for us as we continue to deliver innovative and effective campaigns for our clients.” Carswell Gould’s approach – a blend of marketing strategy, creative finesse, and digital savvy – promises to elevate client profiles and forge connections with influencers, media and thought leaders across industries on a global scale.

As Carswell Gould’s expertise in crafting influential campaigns continues to garner worldwide attention, the agency reaffirms its commitment to innovation and excellence. For more information on Carswell Gould, please visit www.carswellgould.co.uk