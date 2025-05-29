Carswell Gould celebrates becoming a finalist in prestigious Central South Business Awards 2025

Dynamic marketing specialist Carswell Gould is celebrating being named as a finalist for the Professional Services Award at the Central South Business Awards 2025.

The shortlist, announced this week, recognises the top-performing businesses from across the region. Carswell Gould’s entry impressed judges during a rigorous selection process involving a detailed scoring system, in-depth interviews and a final judges’ panel.

A highly-regarded contributor to the region’s business community and internationally renowned, the Southampton-based integrated marketing agency partners with local, national and global brands across a wide range of industries.

Beyond client work, it also plays a proactive role in fostering collaboration and economic growth in the Central South, particularly as a driving force for Venturefest South.

Carswell Gould’s Giuseppe Sciascia, Ed Gould, Gill Gould and Gareth Miller.

Ed Gould, Creative Director at Carswell Gould, said:

“We are thrilled to be shortlisted for the Professional Services Award. This recognition reflects the hard work, passion and creativity our team brings to everything we do.

“At Carswell Gould, we don’t just do marketing – we apply collective thinking and push the boundaries to solve real-world challenges, spark business innovation and help brilliant brands to thrive.”

Gareth Miller, Managing Director at Carswell Gould, said:

“Being shortlisted for the Professional Services Award is a proud moment for us. It’s a clear endorsement of the results we achieve and the values we champion.

“Our team is dedicated to delivering work that makes a difference – whether that’s building stronger brands or helping shape a more connected, collaborative business community across the Central South.”

Fiona Graves, Events Director for Platinum Media Group, praised the calibre of this year’s contenders:

“This year’s entries have been exceptional, and the shortlist reflects an outstanding group of businesses making a significant impact across the Central South. You should be incredibly proud to be among them.”

Maarten Hoffmann, Managing Director of Platinum Media Group, commented:

“It’s clear that businesses across the region are doing incredible work and selecting the finalists was no easy task. Being shortlisted is already a major accomplishment and we look forward to celebrating these remarkable contributions to the regional economy.”

The Central South Business Awards 2025 feature 15 categories including innovation, customer service, construction and professional services. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on 2 July at the Leonardo Royal Hotel Grand Harbour in Southampton, where over 400 business leaders will gather to honour excellence and achievement.

This latest recognition follows Carswell Gould’s recent win at the Southampton Business Success Awards, where the team picked up the ‘Innovation/Growth Catalyst of the Year’ accolade at the 803rd Annual Mayor Making Ceremony.

As well as delivering bold campaigns for major brands, Carswell Gould champions regional collaboration – from leading the Venturefest South innovation programme to co-organising the upcoming SOGROW business event with Hampshire Chamber of Commerce.

Find out more about Carswell Gould at www.carswellgould.co.uk