Carswell Gould welcomes new Operations Director to drive efficiency, growth and creative excellence

Award-winning integrated marketing agency Carswell Gould is thrilled to welcome Linda Pengelly as its new Operations Director, marking an exciting new chapter in the agency’s continued growth and success.

Linda brings with her an impressive track record in project management, marketing, and agency operations, having worked with world-renowned brands such as Activision, Nintendo, Amazon, B&Q, and Screwfix. Her wealth of experience and strategic insight will play a pivotal role in strengthening the agency’s operational excellence.

Starting her career in the fast-paced technology sector, Linda has since led high-performing, cross-functional teams and delivered high-impact, complex campaigns across global markets. Most recently, she spearheaded operations and delivery at a global agency, aligning creative excellence with commercial goals and driving performance across project teams.

Her appointment underscores Carswell Gould’s commitment to fostering a collaborative culture, delivering outstanding client work, and continually evolving as a strategic, creative powerhouse.

Linda said: “I’m delighted to join Carswell Gould and really looking forward to working with the team to deliver some great work. Along with the leadership team, I’ll be supporting everyone to grow and develop in their careers, fostering an environment where creativity can thrive.

“CG has a wonderful team culture, and I’ve felt incredibly welcome from day one. I love that it’s a local agency with global ambition and a strong connection to the local community.

“My focus will be on refining our processes and ways of working so that we can produce even more exceptional work, while making life easier for the team and our clients.”

Gareth Miller, Managing Director of Carswell Gould, said: “Linda brings exceptional operational experience and a deep understanding of the creative process. She has a rare mix of calm control and creative understanding that makes a real difference in an agency environment.

“She knows how to get the best out of people and projects, and we’re already seeing the impact she’s having. It’s great to have her on board.”

Linda will be instrumental in enhancing quality, streamlining processes, and empowering the creative team to reach new heights to ensure that Carswell Gould continues to deliver meaningful, effective campaigns.

As the agency continues to expand its strategic and creative capabilities, Linda’s leadership will help drive forward its mission to blend marketing strategy, digital innovation, and bold creativity for clients across the UK and internationally.

Find out more about Carswell Gould: www.carswellgould.co.uk