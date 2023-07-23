News you can trust since 1877
Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth to welcome Marvel's Iron Man and dinosaurs in summer events - here is what to expect

Cascades will be hosting two free events this summer for families – here is everything you need to know.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 11:58 BST

Iron Man will be roaming around the popular shopping centre on August 4 for an action-packed walkabout.

There will be three 25 minute sessions where children and families can get up close and personal with the superhero himself and the sessions will be held at 11:30am, 12:30pm and 1:30pm.

Children will also go on a journey into the past on August 18 between 10am and 3pm with a Dino Day.

Cascades Shopping Centre will be hosting two free events for children this summer.Cascades Shopping Centre will be hosting two free events for children this summer.
    To get started children can grab a brush from the Dino Ranger and then gently uncover the skeleton bones in giant sand pits. There will be four to get involved in, two of which have hidden T-Rex skeletons and two are from the same prehistoric era – sabre tooth tiger skeletons.

    Dino babies have also been seen getting up to mischief in the centre.

    Andrew Philip, Centre Manager at Cascades Shopping Centre, said: “We are excited to offer something new to the local community for free this summer holiday. We have many other events planned this year too, so keep an eye on our website and social channels for the latest information on what's on.”

    The two events are being held over the school holidays to keep youngsters entertained for free and the shopping centre is also planning on hosting other events throughout the year to keep families engaged.

    For information about the Iron Man walkabout, click here.

    For more information about the Dino Day, click here.

