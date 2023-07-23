There will be three 25 minute sessions where children and families can get up close and personal with the superhero himself and the sessions will be held at 11:30am, 12:30pm and 1:30pm.

Cascades Shopping Centre will be hosting two free events for children this summer.

To get started children can grab a brush from the Dino Ranger and then gently uncover the skeleton bones in giant sand pits. There will be four to get involved in, two of which have hidden T-Rex skeletons and two are from the same prehistoric era – sabre tooth tiger skeletons.

Dino babies have also been seen getting up to mischief in the centre.

Andrew Philip, Centre Manager at Cascades Shopping Centre, said: “We are excited to offer something new to the local community for free this summer holiday. We have many other events planned this year too, so keep an eye on our website and social channels for the latest information on what's on.”

