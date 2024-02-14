Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As previously reported, the first Portsmouth Pop Up shop will open on Wednesday, February 21 as Cascades Shopping Centre welcomes local business Goly Natural - which produces and sells natural organic skin care products. In response to growing demand for business premises in Portsmouth, Portsmouth City Council - in partnership with Cascades and Flude - has set up the Portsmouth Pop Up shop scheme to enable local entrepreneurs and small businesses to trade in the high street without the commitment or cost of a longer-term lease. Despite recent economic uncertainty and changing behaviour on the high street, the retail property market remains promising.It is hoped the scheme will help to bring life back into the city centre, whilst giving independent businesses a great opportunity to have a shop front in a prime retail location.

Stef Dogan, owner of Goly Natural, has been creating skin care products for thirteen years and trading online and at markets for the last three. Stef now wants to grow the business by having a workspace away from the home where she can meet and interact with her customers and expand her business.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council with responsibility for Economic Development, said: "Part of the council's plan to regenerate our high streets involves re-imagining the offer for residents whilst developing economic activities that support our local economy. We also want to support our local businesses to grow and flourish. The Portsmouth Pop Up aims to encourage innovation and support local startups, entrepreneurs and small businesses like Goly Natural to grow by providing them with an opportunity to trial business concepts in a low-risk environment. "

Alice Masterman, surveyor at Flude, said: "We are really excited to see new businesses and our thriving independent retail market get the opportunity to trial a shop out. We come across lots of business owners who want a space on a short-term deal, but it is hard to make that work with space available. Shopping centres tend to be quite flexible compared to other typical retail units, so we seized this opportunity to work with the Cascades and make this happen. The pop-up shop presents a great opportunity that benefits both the Landlord and the tenants as we fill a vacant shop, and we give someone the chance to have a shop front in a prime retail location. Looking forward, we hope that the businesses are successful and secure a longer-term lease in the centre or local area. We also hope other landlords might see this initiative and copy this model in other areas to help support independent occupiers and avoid long-term vacancies. It has been great to work together with the council and Cascades Shopping Centre and shows how all stakeholders can support a positive initiative like the Portsmouth Pop Up."

Andrew Philip, Cascades centre manager, added: "Cascades is especially pleased to be host to the Portsmouth Pop Up, as it will provide small and start up business with the exposure to a high footfall shopping precinct far sooner than perhaps was previously thought possible, whilst providing a "point of interest retailer" for our customers to discover something a little different. At Cascades, we are home to a number of independent retailers throughout our mall spaces, and hope that those businesses joining the pop up will go on to join these ranks with the help and support of our partners at Portsmouth City Council and Flude Property Consultants."

Stef Dogan, Owner of Goly Natural said: "The Portsmouth Pop Up shop will be a means to reach out to those who haven't found me yet. It will enable me to learn more about my business such as managing overheads, marketing, sales promotion, my customers and to research what works for me and my business"

