Castle Road goes potty for their shopfront displays

There’s something magical about a street where local shop owners work together to celebrate the history of their buildings and showcase their unique offerings.

We’re not talking about Diagon Alley from Harry Potter or even the Dickensian charm of A Christmas Carol (although the iconic Charles Dickens was indeed born here in Portsmouth). We’re talking about Castle Road - a community brimming with creativity, where regular street festivals and markets are the norm.

Most recently, nine traders of Castle Road gathered at Artypotz for a unique event: painting miniature pottery houses to represent each of their stores. These custom creations are now proudly displayed in their shop windows, offering a charming and artistic touch to this beloved street.

This project is a perfect example of how Castle Road blends community spirit with cultural creativity. It’s hard not to imagine even Charles Dickens himself smiling at such a festive, community-centred display – surely no Scrooge could resist its charm!

Houses

Lizzie Burt, Associate Director of Chinneck Shaw, says, “We love being part of this unique community, where the spirit of collaboration and creativity is so deeply rooted. Castle Road has a character all of its own, with each trader bringing something special to the street. Events like this pottery display truly highlight what makes Castle Road so extraordinary, and we’re thrilled to be part of such an inspiring, supportive neighbourhood.”

These beautiful pottery houses can now be spotted across the shops along Castle Road, including Pie & Vinyl, Artypotz, Revive Interiors, The Box Gallery, Chinneck Shaw Estate Agents, David Western Bridal, Delaneys, Fat Clay, CW Framing and The Barbership.

Be sure to catch them all on display at the Castle Road Christmas Market, which will be held the weekend of the 30th November and 1st of December.