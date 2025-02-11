Celebrating apprentices in Portsmouth!

National Apprenticeship Week runs from Monday 10 February - Sunday 16 February, and is an opportunity to celebrate and shine a light on the positive impact that apprenticeships make.

The council has a long-established apprenticeship offer, working with local businesses to create a positive impact on local and regional communities and businesses.

This includes the council's partnership with Solent Business & Skills Solutions on the Transfer to Transform scheme, which they have been partnering on since 2021. The initiative allows large organisations, like the council, to make a direct impact on apprenticeship opportunities across the city and Solent area by transferring levy funds to local employers.

As part of the week, the council's Stronger Futures team will be highlighting the different pathways into children's social care, including a social work degree apprenticeship and careers in fostering or residential care.

Cllr Chris Attwell and Portsmouth City Council's surveying apprentices and their managers

Cllr Chris Attwell, Cabinet Member for Central Services said:

"National Apprenticeship Week is an excellent opportunity to celebrate apprentices and promote the benefits of apprenticeships to residents, parents, carers and employers.

"Over the last couple of weeks, I have been fortunate to visit a wide and diverse range of apprenticeship opportunities across our community. I have spent time visiting council apprentices in schools, finance, children's social care and housing and have enjoyed seeing the positive impact they are having on their teams.

"I also had opportunity to meet with partner companies and local employers who said that their businesses benefit from increased productivity, filling skills gaps within their industries and developing ongoing opportunities.

"We are committed to developing and supporting apprenticeships throughout the city and would like to congratulate all the apprentices!"There are lots of different activities and events happening across the city, where students, parents, guardians and employers can explore apprenticeships.

As well as events, we are sharing case studies from employers and their apprentices across the city on our website and social media.

Anyone of any age can complete an apprenticeship, you can look for opportunities on the council's careers portal or through the Government's website. There is also an online event to support parents and carers if their child is thinking about an Apprenticeship as their next step after school or college.