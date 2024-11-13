Celebration city brings unforgettable, immersive party experiences to families

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebration City, open for just a few months, has quickly established itself as a premier venue for families seeking a truly memorable and engaging party experience for their children.

Founded by Jenna, Celebration City offers all-inclusive, themed celebrations that make every event a lively, fully immersive experience from start to finish.

Celebration City goes beyond the typical party by bringing a unique blend of entertainment and themed décor to each celebration. With popular themes like princesses, superheroes, wizards, neon disco, and popstar parties, every child can have a party that matches their imagination. Each event is led by two enthusiastic party hosts, who guide children through themed games, music, and activities like karaoke and ending with an epic foam party, ensuring every moment is packed with fun.

For added excitement, families can select treats like candy floss, hotdogs, and sweet cones, and enjoy the custom photo wall and video projector, showcasing themed clips or photos. Every detail at Celebration City is designed to take the stress out of planning, so families can focus on enjoying the day.

More Fun in the Foam

“Our goal was to create a place where families can come and celebrate with ease and excitement,” says Jenna, founder of Celebration City. “We wanted each event to be a unique experience where kids feel celebrated and parents can relax knowing everything is taken care of.”

Located in Royal Clarence Marina, off Weevil Lane in Gosport, Celebration City is open for bookings and looks forward to helping families create joyful, memorable celebrations.

For more information on packages and booking, visit our website at www.celebrationcity.co.uk or contact us at [email protected]