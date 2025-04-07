Chartered surveyors make first acquisition

An independent firm of chartered surveyors has rebranded as Destin Chandler Hawkins after the landmark acquisition of a long-established Portsmouth practice.

The relaunch comes after Fareham-based Destin 4 Chartered Surveyors took over Chandler Hawkins Chartered Surveyors, which has a 32-year track record in property.

With staff who have more than 80 years of combined experience, the 16-strong business has become the leading local firm of independent chartered surveyors for Portsmouth and its surrounding area.

A Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) chartered firm, it is led by managing director Ian Lee and director Chris Green.

EXPANSION: Destin Chandler Hawkins are flying high. Picture from left are Chris Green, Daryn Brewer and Ian Lee

Chris is a former Portsmouth Property Association (PPA) chair and Ian recently became PPA chair for a record-breaking third time.

Ian said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Chandler Hawkins as our first acquisition.

‘It has been one of the area’s leading independent firms of chartered surveyors which has supported thousands of property owners over more than 30 years.

‘Destin is a forward thinking firm which has expanded rapidly since our launch in September 2022 and this is the logical next step in our strategic growth plans.’

Chris said: ‘We were keen to retain the iconic Chandler Hawkins name in our new branding in recognition of its rich heritage in the local property market.

‘Since we launched Destin our aim has been to be approachable, supportive and reassuring as well as knowledgeable, professional and reliable.

‘There has been a seamless integration with Chandler Hawkins which historically also has had a firm emphasis on personal service and an excellent reputation.

‘It means that we can continue to provide the honest advice and bespoke personal service to help our clients make reasonable and informed decisions on their property matters.’

The acquisition included four members of staff from Chandler Hawkins. The firm was established in 1993 by the now retired Neil Hawkins and Peter Chandler. It was taken over by another owner before being bought by Destin.

Ian and Chris worked for another firm of independent chartered surveyors in Portsmouth before founding Destin with property entrepreneur Daryn, who is also managing director of Propods Ltd.

Destin Chandler Hawkins provides the full range of residential and commercial surveying and valuation services.

They include homebuyer and building survey reports, shared ownership, Help to Buy, probate, matrimonial, expert witness reports, single defect reports and commercial property matters.

Visit https://destinchandlerhawkins.co.uk or contact the team on 01329 774545 and [email protected] and for more information.

