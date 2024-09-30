Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A treasured bridal shop in Drayton has announced that it will be closing its doors.

The owners of Cameo Brides of Drayton have taken to the store’s social media to confirm that it will be closing down this christmas. The announcement comes as the owners head into retirement and a lot of customers have expressed their best wishes.

The Facebook post said: “After 35 wonderful years, it is with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of Cameo Brides as we head into retirement. It has been a true pleasure serving our customers and being a part of so many special moments over the years. We will be closing our doors this Christmas with our final day of trading on December 21.

Cameo Brides of Drayton has announced that it will be closing down as the owners head into retirement.

“Thank you for your support over the years; it’s been an honour and a pleasure to be part of all your journeys.”

The family run business was established in 1989 and has been a key part of Drayton’s high street ever since. The business takes pride in offering gorgeous bridal wear including dresses, suit hire and accessories.

As a result of the closure, the store will be offering 50 per cent off of stock in the store including wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, prom dresses, veils, accessories and more.