Chichester restaurant celebrates summer with first waterside party

Boathouse Chichester welcomed guests to the marina, transforming its outdoor food and drink space, the Lobster Hatch, into a lively waterfront hangout featuring local music talent, Sussex-sourced seafood, and a party atmosphere that carried through the afternoon.

The event saw guests enjoying lobster rolls, hand-stretched pizzas served straight from the outdoor oven, and live performances from homegrown talent.

The summer party is the first in a new series of community-focused events created by the restaurant to connect with local residents and celebrate the rich talent and produce found throughout West Sussex.

Guests soaked up the sun to an acoustic set by Chichester-based singer-songwriter Matt Wells, followed by an upbeat DJ set from local favourite Trinity Jasmine, keeping the marina buzzing into the early evening.

Venue Operations Manager Sean Murphy said: “I had high hopes for this party, and I was really excited to see what the team and I could do - I was not disappointed.

“It was all about celebrating where we are and who we’re surrounded by, from our brilliant local musicians to the incredible suppliers who help make our food what it is. We were blown away by the turnout, and we can’t wait to make this an annual event.”

Based in Chichester Marina, Boathouse Chichester offers all-day relaxed waterside dining. In 2024, it was crowned ‘Best Casual Dining Venue’ in the region.

