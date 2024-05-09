Chichester restaurant shares the love for local produce
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Boat House at Chichester Marina tries to source as much of its ingredients from local suppliers as possible in a bid to reduce their carbon footprint and support independent businesses.
They strive to source ingredients for the Boat House from nearby whenever feasible, prioritising quality above all else. Much of the produce hails from within a 5-mile radius of the restaurant, ensuring minimal food miles and maximum freshness.
Executive Chef Matt Whitfield said that local produce is the key to not just great dishes, but also preventing missing menu items because of food shortages.
Matt said: “By sourcing our ingredients locally and paying a fair price for their production, we keep our supply chains short. This means we aren’t impacted by the disruptions and shortages that longer supply chains often face.
"With more than 200 UK food and drink businesses collapsing in the past two years due to financial pressures, hospitality venues are being encouraged to support local more than ever."
Matt added: “Local suppliers need our support, so I’d always encourage restaurants to think really carefully when choosing their ingredients. There may be a higher price to pay, but the quality is always higher than cheaper alternatives and we keep small businesses thriving.”
The Boat House is well-known for its seafood dishes, all of which rely on fresh fish sourced just five miles away at Something Fishy.
“One of the favourites at the Boat House is the Grilled Selsey Lobster with garlic butter and fries. Just stunning local produce, cooked simply with care and passion. Delicious!”
The Boat House at Chichester Marina is one of Ideal Collection’s group of unique hospitality venues across Hampshire and West Sussex. It offers relaxed waterside dining with a view of the marina.