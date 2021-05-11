Wok & Roll in The Square, Wickham, posted on its Facebook page that it was ‘temporarily closed’ on April 29.

It said: ‘We are temporarily closed due to unforeseeable circumstances.

‘Please follow this Facebook page for updates. Sorry for any inconvenience. Thank you very much.’

Wok & Roll Chinese takeaway in Wickham Square, Wickham. Picture: Sarah Standing (230221-3742)

The takeaway has had a chequered past and only reopened under new owners in February.

The takeaway was formerly known as Panda, but it closed in September 2019 after its previous manager An Lee and owner Mohammed Riaze were fined £12,000 for a series of cleanliness failings at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

It then reopened in November 2019 under the new name New Panda, after an overhaul with new owners.

However this incarnation did not last long, and they closed in March 2020 for the national lockdown, but never reopened.

New owners took over in September 2020, with locals dubbing it the ‘New New Panda’, before the latest owners took over in February this year – changing its name to Wok & Roll.

