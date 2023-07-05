The Gunwharf Quays branch of Chiquito – which specialises in dishes like burritos, fajitas, quesadillas - has unveiled a multitude of changes to its menu and decor. The eatery is now the brand’s ‘flagship’ location.

A Chiquito spokesperson described the revamped establishment as ‘sexy, stylish and modern’ featuring two bars, an outdoor seating area and a brand-new kitchen. Another new addition is a ‘giant’ bell which customers can ring to attract the attention of bar staff and order tequila.

NOW READ: Southsea Food Festival preview

The new exterior design of Chiquito Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regional operations manager Gaby Caizzo said: ‘I am so excited, happy, and privileged to share the new look Chiquito with not only the people of Portsmouth but for all the visitors and tourists that come to this historic city in an exclusive retail shopping venue.

‘Gunwharf Quays is twenty years old and we have been in situ for that time and now with the new look site, we hope to celebrate another long-standing relationship as our flagship Chiquito restaurant looks truly immense after extensive renovation works.

‘The introduction of taco tables and tequila bells will mean this mexicana cantina will have party time all year round. The team will bring the sunshine, the food will bring the heat and the cocktails will bring the chill to every senor and senoritas.'

The brand new Chiquito also features higher tables, smaller booths for those seeking an intimate meal together and larger booths that will house the whole family.

A look inside the newly decorated restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chiquito Portsmouth, which reopened on June 30 after closing for the refit on May 2, will now host a seasonal menu created by executive chef Simon Xavior and serve chicken kastu, philly cheesesteak and chocolate brownie pancake flavoured tacos.

Gaby added: ‘This will be the flagship Chiquito and we are proud to continue our wonderful relationship with Gunwharf Quays and the people of Portsmouth. We have been together for many years and with burritos and margaritas flowing, we welcome all of Portsmouth, it’s tourists and it’s shoppers to come and enjoy our new look and feel.’