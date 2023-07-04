A Southsea pub which was forced to close after a car smashed through its wall is set for a grand re-opening this weekend.

The Lawrence Arms, in Lawrence Road has been closed for almost five months following the dramatic incident in February – which tore a whole in the historic building. Following extensive work by contractors and the bar staff themselves, the pub will invite customers back inside from midday on Saturday, July 8.

To celebrate the occasion, landlords Alison Wearn and Dev Wearn are offering discounts on toasties and ‘mini quizzes’.

Speaking ahead of the re-opening event, Alison said: ‘We’re all really excited – we think the pub is beautiful. It looks absolutely stunning. The guys from Hi-Tech, our builders, have dine a really good job. All the staff, as well, they have done all the parts of the pub that weren’t damaged in the accident to bring them up to spec so they look in keeping with what has been done through the insurance. Everyone is a little bit nervous because this is the longest we’ve ever been shut.

Once it reopens, the pub will serve weekly Sunday roasts and its revamped decor embraces its history as a ‘traditional’ Victorian public house with a modern twist.

The official re-opening will follow two ‘golden ticket’ soft launch events earlier in the week to which regulars and businesses connected to the pub through the ‘borrow a barmaid’ scheme have been invited.

Alison expressed her gratitude for the support she the pub has received from local people and highlighted the hard work of her staff. During the period of forced closure, Lawrence Arms workers have provided their services to other Portsmouth businesses free of charge through the ‘borrow a barmaid’ scheme. They have also played a part in freshening up the pub’s interior.

Allison added: ‘Since Covid, we’ve tried to push more towards the fact that we’re a traditional pub. We’ve been here since 1887. It feels like a nice old Victorian pub. We’ve had a fire place put in and we’ve done some little touches to give it that feel.

‘People have been absolutely amazing. People that I have never met before have stopped me in the street. All the staff and everyone are really keen to get going with it all.’

