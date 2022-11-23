The Met Office have implemented a yellow weather warning for ‘heavy’ rain and ‘strong gusty winds’ between 10am and 7pm tomorrow. Portsmouth City Council said the winds, predicted to reach 45mph, is strong enough to damage the stage and endanger visitors.

A spokesperson added: ‘We're very sorry to have to make the decision to cancel the switch on event in Southsea tomorrow but the safety of residents and everyone involved to make the event happen has to come first.’ The lights and decorations, including the tree, are in place and will be turned on remotely tomorrow evening.

Christmas lights in Palmerston Road, Southsea, last year. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251121-58)

The next lights switch on will take place in Cosham High Street, on Thursday, December 1.