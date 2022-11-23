News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Southsea Christmas lights switch on party cancelled due to wind and rain weather warning

ROUGH weather has cancelled the Christmas lights switch on party in Southsea.

By Freddie Webb
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 3:42pm

The Met Office have implemented a yellow weather warning for ‘heavy’ rain and ‘strong gusty winds’ between 10am and 7pm tomorrow. Portsmouth City Council said the winds, predicted to reach 45mph, is strong enough to damage the stage and endanger visitors.

SEE ALSO: 'Heavy' rain and 'strong gusty winds' set to batter city as yellow warning issued

Hide Ad

A spokesperson added: ‘We're very sorry to have to make the decision to cancel the switch on event in Southsea tomorrow but the safety of residents and everyone involved to make the event happen has to come first.’ The lights and decorations, including the tree, are in place and will be turned on remotely tomorrow evening.

Christmas lights in Palmerston Road, Southsea, last year. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251121-58)

Most Popular

The next lights switch on will take place in Cosham High Street, on Thursday, December 1.

A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘There will be a brief spell of heavy rain and strong, gusty winds, perhaps causing some transport disruption and flooding.’

SouthseaMet OfficePortsmouth City Council