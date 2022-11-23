Southsea Christmas lights switch on party cancelled due to wind and rain weather warning
ROUGH weather has cancelled the Christmas lights switch on party in Southsea.
The Met Office have implemented a yellow weather warning for ‘heavy’ rain and ‘strong gusty winds’ between 10am and 7pm tomorrow. Portsmouth City Council said the winds, predicted to reach 45mph, is strong enough to damage the stage and endanger visitors.
A spokesperson added: ‘We're very sorry to have to make the decision to cancel the switch on event in Southsea tomorrow but the safety of residents and everyone involved to make the event happen has to come first.’ The lights and decorations, including the tree, are in place and will be turned on remotely tomorrow evening.
Most Popular
The next lights switch on will take place in Cosham High Street, on Thursday, December 1.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘There will be a brief spell of heavy rain and strong, gusty winds, perhaps causing some transport disruption and flooding.’