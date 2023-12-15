The event was held in Clanfield on Thursday, December 14 and included festive entertainment and stands for local businesses to sell their wares. It was first ran four years ago as a way to encourage people to shop locally and has grown larger each year. Holly Walton, of Charlie’s Clanfield Trade Centre, helped run the event and was pleased with the turnout.

She said: “It went really well, we were really busy and there was lots of positive feedback and people interested in buying local. All the other local shops on the parade opened their doors, let stalls on their forecourts and provided electricity, so it was a real joint effort to give something back to the community.”