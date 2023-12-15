News you can trust since 1877
Christmas in Hampshire: Clanfield Christmas late night shopping - in pictures

A Hampshire village held a late night Christmas shopping event to help encourage the community to buy local products.
By Joe Williams
Published 15th Dec 2023, 16:56 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 17:07 GMT

The event was held in Clanfield on Thursday, December 14 and included festive entertainment and stands for local businesses to sell their wares. It was first ran four years ago as a way to encourage people to shop locally and has grown larger each year. Holly Walton, of Charlie’s Clanfield Trade Centre, helped run the event and was pleased with the turnout.

She said: “It went really well, we were really busy and there was lots of positive feedback and people interested in buying local. All the other local shops on the parade opened their doors, let stalls on their forecourts and provided electricity, so it was a real joint effort to give something back to the community.”

Pictures by Matt Reynolds

Boozy Bakers reindeer cupcakes proved popular

1. Clanfield Christmas Late Night Shopping

Boozy Bakers reindeer cupcakes proved popular Photo: Matt Reynolds

The stalls getting ready for the late night shopping in Clanfield

2. Clanfield Christmas late night shopping

The stalls getting ready for the late night shopping in Clanfield Photo: Matt Reynolds

The Hampshire Wick stand starts to trade at the Clanfield Christmas late night shopping event

3. Clanfield Christmas late night shopping

The Hampshire Wick stand starts to trade at the Clanfield Christmas late night shopping event Photo: Matt Reynolds

A number of local businesses were invited down to set up stalls

4. Clanfield Christmas late night shopping

A number of local businesses were invited down to set up stalls Photo: Matt Reynolds

