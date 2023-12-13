News you can trust since 1877
Christmas in Hampshire: Here are 6 places that serve up delicious Christmas dinners, according to our readers

A traditional roast dinner is at the heart of the festive season and our readers have chosen some of their favourite places to go to get a Christmas meal.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Dec 2023, 10:53 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 10:53 GMT

Whether you love it or hate it, a Christmas dinner on December 25 is the definition of traditional during the festive season.

From roast potatoes to turkey, stuffing and pigs in blankets, there are so many delicious components that make up a good Christmas dinner.

Our readers have had their say and chosen some of their favourite places to tuck into a Christmas dinner:

Here are some of the best places in and around Portsmouth to enjoy a Christmas dinner.

1. Christmas Dinner

Here are some of the best places in and around Portsmouth to enjoy a Christmas dinner.

The Eldon Arms pub, in Eldon Street, serves up a delicious roast dinner perfect for Christmas. One Google review said: 'Lovely pub, great food. Sunday roast is delicious.'

2. The Eldon Arms pub, Southsea

The Eldon Arms pub, in Eldon Street, serves up a delicious roast dinner perfect for Christmas. One Google review said: 'Lovely pub, great food. Sunday roast is delicious.'

The News readers have voted the Red Lion as one of the best places to get a Christmas dinner.

3. Red Lion, Portchester

The News readers have voted the Red Lion as one of the best places to get a Christmas dinner.

The Jolly Sailor in Clarence Parade, is well positioned close to Southsea Common and it serves up a lovely roast dinner. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

4. The Jolly Sailor

The Jolly Sailor in Clarence Parade, is well positioned close to Southsea Common and it serves up a lovely roast dinner. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

