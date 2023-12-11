News you can trust since 1877
11 fantastic pictures from Powder Monkey Brewery' Christmas Fair in Gosport

Local people flocked to a Gosport brewery to get in the festive spirit and stock up on gifts at a Christmas market.
By Joe Buncle
Published 11th Dec 2023, 10:21 GMT

The Powder Monkey Brewery in Priddy’s Hard held its annual Winter Market on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10, with a raft of entertainment and refreshments on offer.

During the two-day event, guests were entertained by vehicles displayed by the Southside Transporters, music from Rocks N’ Groynes Sea Shanties and The Brass Holes Brass Band, and get the chance to explore the site’s historic features. They were also able to browse a selection of stalls from local traders.

Here are 11 pictures from the event:

Kate and Terry Stares celebrate Terry's 50th birthday. Powder Monkey Brewery Christmas Market, Priddy's Hard, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse

1. Powder Monkey Brewery Christmas Market



Tracy Evans of Port and Lemon. Powder Monkey Brewery Christmas Market, Priddy's Hard, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse

2. Powder Monkey Brewery Christmas Market



Sam Sinclair of Sam In Stitches. Powder Monkey Brewery Christmas Market, Priddy's Hard, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

3. Powder Monkey Brewery Christmas Market



Annie Walker buys cakes from Emma Shepperd, left, and Luisa Ricci on Ms Shepperd's Oh Yum Yum Yum cake stall. Powder Monkey Brewery Christmas Market, Priddy's Hard, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

4. Powder Monkey Brewery Christmas Market



