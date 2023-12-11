The Powder Monkey Brewery in Priddy’s Hard held its annual Winter Market on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10, with a raft of entertainment and refreshments on offer.

During the two-day event, guests were entertained by vehicles displayed by the Southside Transporters, music from Rocks N’ Groynes Sea Shanties and The Brass Holes Brass Band, and get the chance to explore the site’s historic features. They were also able to browse a selection of stalls from local traders.