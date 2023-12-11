11 fantastic pictures from Powder Monkey Brewery' Christmas Fair in Gosport
Local people flocked to a Gosport brewery to get in the festive spirit and stock up on gifts at a Christmas market.
By Joe Buncle
Published 11th Dec 2023, 10:21 GMT
The Powder Monkey Brewery in Priddy’s Hard held its annual Winter Market on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10, with a raft of entertainment and refreshments on offer.
During the two-day event, guests were entertained by vehicles displayed by the Southside Transporters, music from Rocks N’ Groynes Sea Shanties and The Brass Holes Brass Band, and get the chance to explore the site’s historic features. They were also able to browse a selection of stalls from local traders.
Here are 11 pictures from the event:
1 / 3