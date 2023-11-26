News you can trust since 1877
Christmas in Hampshire: RSPCA The Stubbington Ark hosts huge Christmas Fayre - see 14 pictures

Dozens of talented traders showcased amazing crafts at the huge Christmas Fayre organised by The Stubbington Ark.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Nov 2023, 09:50 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 09:53 GMT

The RSPCA The Stubbington Ark has hosted a huge annual Christmas Fayre at Crofton Manor Equestrian Centre on Saturday November, 25, between 11am and 4pm.

The event welcomed dozens of local businesses and traders who showcased a range of handmade crafts, decorations, gifts and treats.

Throughout the afternoon, hundreds of people were in attendance as well as Amanda Piper, who is best known for her news role on ITV Meridian.

Donations and proceeds will be pumped back into the rescue centre which takes in, looks after and rehomes a range of beautiful animals who have found themselves needing love and support.

Here are 14 pictures from the amazing event:

The huge RSPCA Stubbington Ark Christmas Fayre. Picture: Mike Cooter (251123)

1. RSPCA Stubbington Ark Christmas Fayre

The huge RSPCA Stubbington Ark Christmas Fayre. Picture: Mike Cooter (251123) Photo: Mike Cooter

RSPCA The Stubbington Ark has hosted a huge Christmas event on November 25. Pictured: Amanda Piper, The Stubbington Ark's patron.

2. RSPCA The Stubbington Ark

RSPCA The Stubbington Ark has hosted a huge Christmas event on November 25. Pictured: Amanda Piper, The Stubbington Ark's patron. Photo: RSPCA The Stubbington Ark

Glitter trees by Sarah Wilkinson (51) from Waltham Chase. Picture: Mike Cooter (251123)

3. RSPCA Stubbington Ark Christmas Fayre

Glitter trees by Sarah Wilkinson (51) from Waltham Chase. Picture: Mike Cooter (251123) Photo: Mike Cooter

Wooden pencil holder and assorted ornaments by Alex Diffey. Picture: Mike Cooter (251123)

4. RSPCA Stubbington Ark Christmas Fayre

Wooden pencil holder and assorted ornaments by Alex Diffey. Picture: Mike Cooter (251123) Photo: Mike Cooter

