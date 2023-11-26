Dozens of talented traders showcased amazing crafts at the huge Christmas Fayre organised by The Stubbington Ark.

The event welcomed dozens of local businesses and traders who showcased a range of handmade crafts, decorations, gifts and treats.

Throughout the afternoon, hundreds of people were in attendance as well as Amanda Piper, who is best known for her news role on ITV Meridian.

Donations and proceeds will be pumped back into the rescue centre which takes in, looks after and rehomes a range of beautiful animals who have found themselves needing love and support.

Here are 14 pictures from the amazing event:

RSPCA Stubbington Ark Christmas Fayre The huge RSPCA Stubbington Ark Christmas Fayre. Picture: Mike Cooter (251123)

RSPCA The Stubbington Ark RSPCA The Stubbington Ark has hosted a huge Christmas event on November 25. Pictured: Amanda Piper, The Stubbington Ark's patron.

RSPCA Stubbington Ark Christmas Fayre Glitter trees by Sarah Wilkinson (51) from Waltham Chase. Picture: Mike Cooter (251123)

RSPCA Stubbington Ark Christmas Fayre Wooden pencil holder and assorted ornaments by Alex Diffey. Picture: Mike Cooter (251123)