Christmas in Hampshire: RSPCA The Stubbington Ark hosts huge Christmas Fayre - see 14 pictures
The RSPCA The Stubbington Ark has hosted a huge annual Christmas Fayre at Crofton Manor Equestrian Centre on Saturday November, 25, between 11am and 4pm.
The event welcomed dozens of local businesses and traders who showcased a range of handmade crafts, decorations, gifts and treats.
Throughout the afternoon, hundreds of people were in attendance as well as Amanda Piper, who is best known for her news role on ITV Meridian.
Donations and proceeds will be pumped back into the rescue centre which takes in, looks after and rehomes a range of beautiful animals who have found themselves needing love and support.
Here are 14 pictures from the amazing event: