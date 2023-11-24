Treats for all of the family will be up for grabs at The Stubbington Ark’s Christmas Fair.

The event will host a range of stalls which will sell something for everyone and there will be gifts, decorations and treats up for grabs.

There will also be some entertainment, a raffle and a lot of fun to get involved in.

This year's theme is to ‘support local’ and the majority of the stalls will be held by small businesses who will be selling a variety of products from homemade craft items and wooden decorations to illustrations and textile goods.