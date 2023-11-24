Christmas in Hampshire: RSPCA The Stubbington Ark hosting Christmas Fair
The RSPCA The Stubbington Ark will be holding its annual Christmas Fair at Crofton Manor Equestrian Centre on Saturday November, 25, between 11am and 4pm.
The event will host a range of stalls which will sell something for everyone and there will be gifts, decorations and treats up for grabs.
There will also be some entertainment, a raffle and a lot of fun to get involved in.
This year's theme is to ‘support local’ and the majority of the stalls will be held by small businesses who will be selling a variety of products from homemade craft items and wooden decorations to illustrations and textile goods.
Karen Macklin, Branch Manager, said: “We are delighted to once again be holding our Christmas Fair at the Crofton Manor Equestrian Centre. It’s a great opportunity to work with and support our local businesses, pick up some wonderful bespoke presents and raise much needed funds for our Branch, all of which will go directly into helping all the animals in our care."