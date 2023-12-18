Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coco’s Coffee Shop, Fareham, welcomed families on Saturday, December 16, for a special visit from The Grinch and Max who enjoyed lunch with the children. Together, the pair talked to children as they coloured pictures and decorated festive hats to get in the spirit of Christmas. The popular coffee shop was also serving up food and drink for families to enjoy and there were plenty of seasonal songs playing.

Jackie Avis, the owner of the coffee shop, said: “I honestly believe that every child should be able to do something special at Christmas while still being affordable. This year Mr Grinch is entertaining our youngsters without any profit for us – it is just good to help families in our community in this way.”

