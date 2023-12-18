Christmas in Hampshire: The Grinch pays Coco’s Coffee Shop in Fareham a visit
Coco’s Coffee Shop, Fareham, welcomed families on Saturday, December 16, for a special visit from The Grinch and Max who enjoyed lunch with the children. Together, the pair talked to children as they coloured pictures and decorated festive hats to get in the spirit of Christmas. The popular coffee shop was also serving up food and drink for families to enjoy and there were plenty of seasonal songs playing.
Jackie Avis, the owner of the coffee shop, said: “I honestly believe that every child should be able to do something special at Christmas while still being affordable. This year Mr Grinch is entertaining our youngsters without any profit for us – it is just good to help families in our community in this way.”
The festivities do not stop there as the cafe is hosting tea with Santa where children will have the opportunity to meet him in a Christmas setting. As part of the Santa meet and greet tea, the children will come home with a goodie bag full of festive treats. The Grinch meet and greet will also be taking place for a second time this coming weekend but due to the success from the first event this has quickly sold out. For more information about Coco’s Coffee Shop, which is located in Miller Drive, visit its Facebook page. Click here for more details.