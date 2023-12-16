Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The famous red vehicle can be seen by visitors at Whiteley Shopping Centre on Sunday (December 17). A whole host of family experiences will be on offer, as well as the chance to get a photo taken next to the truck which is now synonymous with the festive season.

Shoppers can enjoy family games, carol singing, a giant snow globe and a limited number of Coke Zero drinks will be handed out on the day for free. Florence Wheatley, Brand Manager at Coca-Cola Company, Great Britain, said: “Coca-Cola has been spreading Christmas cheer for decades and, this year, we’ve added even more exciting elements to make it as magical and merry as possible. Alongside the beloved return of the Truck Tour nationwide and the much loved 'Holidays Are Coming' advert, we have introduced new elements like the 'World Needs More Santas' TVC and an interactive Santa Quiz.

The Coca Cola Truck is coming to Whiteley Shopping Centre on Sunday (December 17). The iconic vehicle will also be visiting Portsmouth on Saturday (December 16). Picture - Chris Watt Photography.

"We’re also thrilled to extend our partnership with Neighbourly, emphasising spreading kindness and making a positive impact across the UK. Together, we want to inspire year-round acts of goodwill and truly make a difference in all local communities." The truck will be in front of Cineworld at the shopping centre, in Whiteley Way, between 11am and 7pm.

Centre manager Mia Gordon said: “Christmas is a really special time for us, with so much for people of all ages to enjoy. We’re already fully in the swing of things with our festive celebrations, with the visit of the Coca-Cola Christmas truck being one of our most exciting moments.

“We’re thrilled to be chosen as one of the locations on the tour, bringing the famous truck to Whiteley and look forward to welcoming visitors from across the region on Sunday.”