Christmas vibes created at the Winter Lodge in the Queen's Hotel - in pictures

The Queen’s Hotel is opening its lodge through the winter until March with party nights and fabulous food and drinks on offer from its bar and dedicated kitchen. This allow revellers to tuck into a festive or a wintery cocktail and revel in the sounds of funk, soul, house and disco classics.
Tickets start at £10 and are for 18s and over only. To book, for dates and for more details visit queenshotelportsmouth.com/christmas/winter-lodge
