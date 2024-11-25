Christmas vibes created at the Winter Lodge in the Queen's Hotel - in pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 25th Nov 2024, 12:11 BST

Festive vibes have been created at a Southsea hotel which has welcomed the official opening of its Winter Lodge.

The Queen’s Hotel is opening its lodge through the winter until March with party nights and fabulous food and drinks on offer from its bar and dedicated kitchen. This allow revellers to tuck into a festive or a wintery cocktail and revel in the sounds of funk, soul, house and disco classics.

Tickets start at £10 and are for 18s and over only. To book, for dates and for more details visit queenshotelportsmouth.com/christmas/winter-lodge

Friends gather inside the Winter Lodge at the Queen's Hotel

1. Queen's Hotel

Friends gather inside the Winter Lodge at the Queen's Hotel | The News

Friends gather inside the Winter Lodge

2. Queen's Hotel

Friends gather inside the Winter Lodge | The News

Sparkling lights leading to the winter lodge

3. Queen's Hotel

Sparkling lights leading to the winter lodge | The News

Festive scenes inside the Winter Lodge at the Queen's Hotel

4. Queen's Hotel

Festive scenes inside the Winter Lodge at the Queen's Hotel | The News

