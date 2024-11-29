City florist Karla organises charity Christmas wreath-making session to raise awareness of suicide prevention

Karla Bell, left, owner of Blooms & Balloons in Copnor Road, Portsmouth, with helper Sam Howell. Picture: Sarah Standing (281124-6711)

A city florist has organised a charity wreath-making session in a bid to raise awareness of suicide prevention.

Karla Bell is no stranger to “tragedy in Portsmouth” due to her many years as owner of Blooms & Balloons on Copnor Road.

She is now keen to promote the nationwide charity Baton of Hope, which was founded in the summer of 2022.

The charity came about as a result of two fathers who had lost sons to suicide – Mike McCarthy and Steve Phillip – initially meeting on social media.

Karla’s all-day event takes place at Gosport’s Thorngate Hall, in Bury Road, on Sunday December 8, with a wreath-making class between 9.30am-12.30pm and a garland-making class from 1.3pm-4pm.

“I’ve seen so much tragedy in Portsmouth and taking funerals orders for young men who have died from suicide,” Karla told The News.

“My own family have been affected by an unsuccessful attempt, and I have a friend whose son didn’t want to live after being bullied. She became involved (in the charity) and then forwarded the baton to me!

“I believe Christmas is for giving, and if we can create a gift that gifts to others what a beautiful combination.

“I don’t want a morose event, but we do want to raise awareness.

“Raising awareness is just as important as raising money.

“Youngsters need to be able to talk.”

Regarding the Thorngate Hall even, Karla added: “What makes this different is we are trying to make it a big class with lots of creative helpers, and having the biggest and bestest ‘wreath off’ we can do.

“That’s followed by a garland class and we’re hoping we can join them up and see how far they reach!”

Those attending all day will be be offered a free lunch and a free table design demonstration.

There will also be a gift table with 10 per cent of all profits going to the Baton of Hope charity.

Cost is £45 for the wreath-making session and £75 for the garland session.

Karla can be contacted at her shop on 023 9266 3123.

For further details on the charity, visit https://batonofhopeuk.org