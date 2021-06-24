Clanfield cafe celebrates one month milestone as owners says community response has been ‘amazing’

Chandlers, in Drift Road, has officially been open one month and its owners are celebrating its success so far.

When the cafe first opened, co-owner Sarah McCarthy vowed to listen to the customers and make changes based on their feedback.

Co-owners Sarah McCarthy and Liz Harmes at Chandlers Café in Clanfield

She said: ‘Our aim was to serve the community because they’re at the heart of what we do and we always said we’d listen to exactly what they wanted and adapt in response to that.

‘So far, the response has been amazing and the feedback has been really positive.

‘Over the last month we’ve made some changes after listening to our customers and finding out what they want.

‘We’ve found that lots of people are coming in and asking for vegan and gluten free options and our vegan and gluten free cakes are going down really well, so we’ve increased our offering in that area with more cakes and plant-based milk.’

As well as adding to their food options, Sarah and co-owner Liz Harmes have also added a bottomless brunch and an evening service.

The bottomless brunch is proving to be popular already with people coming to enjoy the unlimited prosecco, tea or coffee with breakfast or lunch and a slice of cake.

Sarah said: ‘We had an increased demand at the weekends and people said they wanted somewhere they could come with friends to socialise now that restrictions have eased, so we decided to open for an evening service where people can come for drinks and food.’

They have also introduced a children’s lunch pack, and are planning to open an outdoor seating area to use over the summer.

Sarah said she has already noticed a lot of regular customers and feels as if there is already a community atmosphere.

She said: ‘Lots of people are coming in every day or on a regular day and time every week and we’re getting to know our customers well. We’re seeing people coming in to work,

popping in for a coffee before their commute, or after the school run and meeting friends and family.

‘We’re looking forward to the next few months and helping to bring the community together even more.’

