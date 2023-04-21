Shoe Zone in Waterlooville. Picture: Kelly Brown

As previously reported in The News, Shoe Zone in Waterlooville will be closing its doors for good, as the company looks to make cuts across the country. The retailer sells shoes at discounted prices, with roughly 400 stores across the country – including units in Portsmouth and Fareham.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth Passport Office workers to go on strike next month

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, the brand reported a pre-tax profit of £9.5m, compared to a loss of £14.6m the previous year. Throughout that financial year, 50 stores that were deemed unprofitable were shut down for good.

Now, the death knell has been sounded for the store in Waterlooville’s high street, and a closing date has been confirmed.

The store will be closing for good on Thursday, May 11.