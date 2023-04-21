News you can trust since 1877
Closure date confirmed for Shoe Zone in Waterlooville - when it will close for good

A closing date has been confirmed as another retailer departs from the high street.

By David George
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 14:44 BST
Shoe Zone in Waterlooville. Picture: Kelly BrownShoe Zone in Waterlooville. Picture: Kelly Brown
Shoe Zone in Waterlooville. Picture: Kelly Brown

As previously reported in The News, Shoe Zone in Waterlooville will be closing its doors for good, as the company looks to make cuts across the country. The retailer sells shoes at discounted prices, with roughly 400 stores across the country – including units in Portsmouth and Fareham.

Last year, the brand reported a pre-tax profit of £9.5m, compared to a loss of £14.6m the previous year. Throughout that financial year, 50 stores that were deemed unprofitable were shut down for good.

Now, the death knell has been sounded for the store in Waterlooville’s high street, and a closing date has been confirmed.

The store will be closing for good on Thursday, May 11.

Shoe Zone’s press office was contacted by The News for comment when the closure was first announced, but did not provide any response.

